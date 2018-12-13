Menu

Les Schwab stores become Tire Centers in Benton City, Wapato

Jessica Hoefer|December 2018

The Benton City Les Schwab store has joined the Tire Centers Inc. family, which has been servicing the Yakima Valley for more than 60 years.

Phil Winterholler operates the Benton City store at 744 Ninth St. He became an independent owner of a Wapato store in 1998. The 403 W. First St. store in Wapato also transitioned to Tire Centers on Dec. 1.

Winterholler started with Les Schwab in 1986 in sales and service and was promoted to assistant manager in 1989. He said the change was prompted after his contract with Les Schwab was not renewed this past fall. “We were surprised by the change because we were not given any reason,” he said.

Les Schwab’s chief marketing officer, Dale Thompson, said the company chooses to renew its contracts based on a thorough review.

“We do a careful analysis and look at a lot of different factors when we look at renewing contracts. Not just one but a collection of factors that are in the best interest of our brand and our customers,” he said, adding that Les Schwab has 11 stores in the surrounding area and 480 stores in the west and will continue to honor warranties for customers who have Les Schwab tires from any of its stores.

Tire Technician Gumaro Cruz adds air to a customer’s tires at the Benton City Tire Center.

Tire Technician Gumaro Cruz adds air to a customer’s tires at the Benton City Tire Center.

Winterholler said when Tire Centers Inc. reached out to him, “we decided they were the best for us going forward. We will be giving the same great service, more competitive pricing and a great selection in tires.” Tire Centers’ branches carry and install a complete line of passenger, truck, light truck, farm, industrial and ATV tires and wheels. Tire Centers Inc. carries brands such as Cooper Tires, Hankook, Kelly Tires, Mile Star Tires and GT Radial.

In addition to tires, the company provides automotive service, including—but not limited to—routine vehicle maintenance, brake replacement, oil changes, wheel alignment and transmission service. The company also offers 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week service with nine on-call trucks.

Along with the new Benton City and Wapato shops, Tire Centers Inc. can be found in Yakima, Tieton, Ellensburg and Mattawa.

“The other stores have been with Tire Center for a long time and are all original, but we are always looking for more franchise opportunities. We are excited to grow the brand in the Lower Valley to better service our existing customers and potential new customers,” said Tire Center CEO Stuart Howell.

Tire Center Inc. has 35 full-time employees, several of whom have been with the company for more than three decades.

Winterholler said customers who bought tires when the Wapato and Benton City stores were under the Les Schwab name will continue to have their warranty honored by Les Schwab.

Tire Center also offers warranties on tires sold by them.

“Customers are surprised (at the change) but have shown us great support,” he said, adding that all the employees are staying on.

Assistant Manager Dustin Chesley and Tire Technician Gumaro Cruz said the eight employees at the Benton City shop look forward to the transition, which will include new uniforms and truck decals. Signage and business material also will be updated with the new logo.

Winterholler said the new Tire Centers will schedule a grand opening in spring 2019.

“We want to thank our loyal customers for their support, past, present and future,” he said.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

IRS launches Instagram account to reach young adults

Gesa announces merger plans with Seattle-based credit union

West Richland library moves into temporary home during remodeling project

2 Kennewick companies named finalists for statewide awards

Report lists Kennewick as best place in state to buy home

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame’s 2013 inductee, Mike Hogue, and Auctioneer Alesha Russell speak during the 12th annual Legends Gala on Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser. Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. The event attracted nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests and raised more than $104,000 from sponsors, donors and partners. The money will be used to support the center’s wine and culinary programs and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry. (Photo courtesy Tyra Bleek Photography)
The first-ever RiverFest on Sept. 8 featured more than 50 exhibits and activities for the whole family at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. Regional and community organizations came together to provide interactive, informational, fun kid-friendly displays and activities promoting the benefits of the Columbia and Snake river system: power, navigation, irrigation, recreation and tourism. (Courtesy Charlie Reyes, Franklin PUD)
The Kennewick School District presented First Presbyterian Church with the 2018 Outstanding Community Partner Award in recognition of its longtime dedication and service to Westgate Elementary on Aug. 27. Volunteers from the church helped as homework helpers, at Math Nights and on field trips. They have donated more than 1,000 books to students and, for four years, were able to give every student at Westgate a backpack filled with school supplies to start the school year. In addition, they organize a cereal drive every year to ensure students have breakfast during winter break. In 10 years, they’ve collected more than 10,000 boxes of cereal. (Courtesy Kennewick School District)
Gesa Credit Union presented the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts and Delta High School with a combined donation of $100,000 on Aug. 14. Gesa’s President and CEO Don Miller awarded the checks at a celebration at the Reach museum in Richland. For every purchase made with one of Gesa’s co-branded Visa debit cards, Gesa makes a donation to the school district associated with the card. The money raised is distributed by school district and is used to support student programs and activities. (Courtesy Gesa)
The Richland branch of Ferguson Enterprises held a day of service to support the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Teams collected 15,000 pounds of food and placed it on 12 custom-made pallet crates for delivery. Each team decorated their crates and competed with each other. Unex Couriers delivered the food to the nonprofit’s storage facility. (Courtesy Tri-Cities Food Bank)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Dan Pelfrey delivered free barbecue food in August to teachers and staff at Kennewick High School to show appreciation for them as the school year started back up. The Kennewick Dickey’s restaurant delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea for every teacher and staff member at the school. Pictured from left are Kennewick High staffers Michael Betz, John Lakey, Kyla Goble and Eddie Ramirez. (Courtesy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit)

View Full Photo Gallery

Calendar

Tri-Cities Prep Candlelight Christmas Concert

December 16 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free Movie – The Polar Express

December 21 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free Movie – The Polar Express

December 21 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Share This