Menu

1,000 federal workers in state apply for benefits amid shutdown 

TCAJOB Staff|January 2019

The state’s Employment Security Department has received unemployment benefits applications from about 1,000 workers since the beginning of the partial government shutdown last month.

The applications include furloughed workers and those who were laid off for other reasons.

Federal workers furloughed due to the shutdown may apply for unemployment benefits while they wait to return to their jobs.

“Washington stands ready to assist federal workers in our state,” said Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine in a news release. “Just like other workers who are unemployed through no fault of their own, federal workers have the unemployment safety net to help them through this difficult time.”

More than 73,000 federal employees worked in Washington as of the first quarter of 2018.

Federal employees may apply for benefits at ESD.wa.gov or by phone at 800-318-6022. The day they should call depends on the last digit of their Social Security number.

Due to the shutdown, furloughed workers should be prepared to provide verification of their wages when requested because Employment Security Department may be unable to reach their employers to verify their wages. Valid documents could include copies of pay stubs or W-2 forms.

The agency has posted a web page with more information for federal employees affected by the shutdown.

As required by law, workers who receive back pay should plan to repay any benefits received.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

1,000 federal workers in state apply for benefits amid shutdown 

Department of Revenue offers free webinar about business taxes Jan. 9

Kennewick Sears store to close in March

IRS raises business mileage rates for 2019

Tri-City credit union adds art to Highway 395 corridor

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town

Hanford vit plant workers, together with Bechtel and AECOM, donated toys and more than $21,000 on Dec. 13 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign. The vit plant, known as the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, has participated in the campaign for more than 10 years. Workers and Bechtel also made financial donations to the Local 598 pipefitters’ annual Bikes for Tikes campaign while helping build bikes at a November event. This year, the pipefitters are buying and assembling 350 bicycles and helmets for Toys for Tots. Griggs/Ace Hardware also contributed to the efforts by providing bikes and transportation. (Courtesy Bechtel)

Hanford vit plant workers, together with Bechtel and AECOM, donated toys and more than $21,000 on Dec. 13 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign. The vit plant, known as the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, has participated in the campaign for more than 10 years. Workers and Bechtel also made financial donations to the Local 598 pipefitters’ annual Bikes for Tikes campaign while helping build bikes at a November event. This year, the pipefitters are buying and assembling 350 bicycles and helmets for Toys for Tots. Griggs/Ace Hardware also contributed to the efforts by providing bikes and transportation. (Courtesy Bechtel)

Calendar

Free state webinar on business taxes

January 9 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

West Richland Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon

January 9 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Redox Flow Batteries as Candidates for Large-Scale Energy Storage

January 15 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Share This