Prosser hospital district opens new clinic in Grandview

TCAJOB Staff|January 2019

By TCAJOB  and Sunnyside Sun

Prosser Memorial Health has opened a new clinic in Grandview.

The clinic at 1003 Wallace Way, just south of Interstate 82, will be open daily to provide family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health and mental health services as well as urgent care. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Prosser Memorial Health has been expanding its services to better serve patients in its coverage area, which stretches from Benton City to Sunnyside, according to hospital district officials.

The Grandview Clinic follows last year’s opening of clinics in Prosser and Benton City.

Primary care clinics have been needed throughout the region, and the new 9,700-square-foot facility was developed by a third party, said Shannon Hitchcock, spokeswoman for Prosser Memorial Health. Prosser Memorial Health is leasing the facility from Terry Barnes. She declined to comment on how much the public hospital district invested to open the clinic, saying “it is an ongoing investment and hard to put a total dollar value on at this time.”

The clinic opened Jan. 7.

Dr. Jose Santa-Cruz will provide physicals, general pediatric care, wellness exams and other primary care services. He is certified in advanced cardiac life support and advanced life support in obstetrics.

Also serving the clinic are Erica Garza, an advanced practice registered nurse from the Prosser Clinic, and Steven Zirker, a physician assistant from the Benton City Clinic.

Garza will handle women’s health issues, while Zirker will provide after-hours care. The three providers are bilingual.

“We’re looking for another family physician,” said PMH Administrator Alana Pumphrey during a recent tour of the clinic.

The facility boasts a full lab and imaging to provide on-site labs and X-rays, she said.

“Patients won’t have to travel to a hospital or other clinic,” Hitchcock said.

The exam rooms and medical assistants will work within the same pod as the medical provider offices to provide patient and staff convenience, Pumphrey said.

She said the lab and imaging services are available to patients of other area medical providers, as well.

Additionally, there will be mental health services available at the clinic, Hitchcock said.

The clinic will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with urgent care services.

To schedule an appointment, call 509-203-1080.

Read Current Issue

Around Town

Hanford vit plant workers, together with Bechtel and AECOM, donated toys and more than $21,000 on Dec. 13 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign. The vit plant, known as the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, has participated in the campaign for more than 10 years. Workers and Bechtel also made financial donations to the Local 598 pipefitters’ annual Bikes for Tikes campaign while helping build bikes at a November event. This year, the pipefitters are buying and assembling 350 bicycles and helmets for Toys for Tots. Griggs/Ace Hardware also contributed to the efforts by providing bikes and transportation. (Courtesy Bechtel)

