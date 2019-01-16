Shopko files for bankruptcy, announces 38 store closures

The Kennewick Shopko and Prosser Shopko Hometown stores aren’t included on a list of 38 stores scheduled for closure nationwide, though four others in the state are on the list.

The Yakima and Pullman stores will close in April and stores in Spokane and Lacey will close in March.

Shopko announced Jan. 16 that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“This decision is a difficult, but necessary one,” said CEO Russ Steinhorst in a statement. “In a challenging retail environment, we have had to make some very tough choices, but we are confident that by operating a smaller and more focused store footprint, we will be able to build a stronger Shopko that will better serve our customers, vendors, employees and other stakeholders through this process.”

Shopko is also relocating more than 20 of its optical centers to freestanding locations and conducting an auction for its pharmacy business. Throughout this process, all Shopko optical centers and pharmacies remain open.

The company, which employs more than 18,000 people, said the court filing will allow it to pay wages, salaries, benefits and to pay vendors and suppliers.

Shopko has obtained up to $480 million debtor-in-possession financing to help fund and protect its operations during the Chapter 11 process, according to a company news release.

Shopko opened its first store in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in 1962. It operates more than 360 store in 26 states.