Menu

Shopko files for bankruptcy, announces 38 store closures

TCAJOB Staff|January 2019

The Kennewick Shopko and Prosser Shopko Hometown stores aren’t included on a list of 38 stores scheduled for closure nationwide, though four others in the state are on the list.

The Yakima and Pullman stores will close in April and stores in Spokane and Lacey will close in March.

Shopko announced Jan. 16 that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“This decision is a difficult, but necessary one,” said CEO Russ Steinhorst in a statement. “In a challenging retail environment, we have had to make some very tough choices, but we are confident that by operating a smaller and more focused store footprint, we will be able to build a stronger Shopko that will better serve our customers, vendors, employees and other stakeholders through this process.”

Shopko is also relocating more than 20 of its optical centers to freestanding locations and conducting an auction for its pharmacy business. Throughout this process, all Shopko optical centers and pharmacies remain open.

The company, which employs more than 18,000 people, said the court filing will allow it to pay wages, salaries, benefits and to pay vendors and suppliers.

Shopko has obtained up to $480 million debtor-in-possession financing to help fund and protect its operations during the Chapter 11 process, according to a company news release.

Shopko opened its first store in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in 1962. It operates more than 360 store in 26 states.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

New fashion retailer to open at Columbia Center

Shopko files for bankruptcy, announces 38 store closures

Tri-Cities Airport travel hits record number

1,000 federal workers in state apply for benefits amid shutdown 

Kennewick Sears store to close in March

IRS raises business mileage rates for 2019

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town

Hanford vit plant workers, together with Bechtel and AECOM, donated toys and more than $21,000 on Dec. 13 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign. The vit plant, known as the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, has participated in the campaign for more than 10 years. Workers and Bechtel also made financial donations to the Local 598 pipefitters’ annual Bikes for Tikes campaign while helping build bikes at a November event. This year, the pipefitters are buying and assembling 350 bicycles and helmets for Toys for Tots. Griggs/Ace Hardware also contributed to the efforts by providing bikes and transportation. (Courtesy Bechtel)

Hanford vit plant workers, together with Bechtel and AECOM, donated toys and more than $21,000 on Dec. 13 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign. The vit plant, known as the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, has participated in the campaign for more than 10 years. Workers and Bechtel also made financial donations to the Local 598 pipefitters’ annual Bikes for Tikes campaign while helping build bikes at a November event. This year, the pipefitters are buying and assembling 350 bicycles and helmets for Toys for Tots. Griggs/Ace Hardware also contributed to the efforts by providing bikes and transportation. (Courtesy Bechtel)

Calendar

Smart Money Moves for the College-Bound Family

January 17 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Butterflies Are Free

January 18 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Butterflies Are Free

January 18 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Share This