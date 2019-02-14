Bankruptcies — February 2019

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:

Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is charged.

Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them.

Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for foreclosure.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay a percentage of debt based on ability to pay. All disposable income must be used to pay debts.

Information provided by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.C

CHAPTER 7

Brock Williams, 10 N. McKinley St., Kennewick.

Alejandro and Priscilla A. Delgado, 8408 Studebaker Drive, Pasco.

Manolo Carrillo, PO Box 2131, Pasco.

Maira L. Vasquez, 4108 Larado Drive, Pasco.

Jose M. Perez and Fabiola V. Morales, 803 N. 20th, Pasco.

Douglas W. Smith and Pamela M. Robinson-Smith, 3324 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick.

Jeremiah Pena, 475 E. 15th Place, Kennewick.

Martha Y O. Valencia, 5501 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick.

Barry Bergstrom, 208403 E. Finley Road, Kennewick.

Michael J. and Kerry A. Wheeler, 2216 S. Rainier St., Kennewick.

Noe and Blanca Ayala, 8721 Taylor Flats Road, Pasco.

Jerry L. Myhres, 3320 Kennedy Road, West Richland.

Yvonne Suarez, 1030 N. Center Parkway #318, Kennewick.

Javier A. Tovar, Jr., 1600 Longfitt St., Richland.

Erika Montez, 1913 Riverview Drive, Pasco.

Oscar A. Castro, 320 W. 11th Ave., Kennewick.

Ramona Dexter, 1015 Margaret St., Prosser.

Paul and Tonya Goulet, 212604 E. Bowles Road, Kennewick.

David B. Martin, PO Box 148, Prosser.

Amy R. Williams, 1414 Hunt Ave., Richland.

Maria D. S. Garcia, 1000 W. Fifth Ave., Kennewick.

Tomie L. and Jamie L. Stephens, 1203 N. Union St., Kennewick.

Andres and Gloria E. Carr, 5801 Thistledown Drive, Pasco.

Eli O. Garcia, PO Box 365, Pasco.

David Schick, 4415 Messara Lane, Pasco.

Gloria Kaufmann, PO Box 821, Connell.

Amy F. Ramirez, 5916 Westport Lane, Pasco.

Barnabas Kover, 294 S. 39th Ave., West Richland.

Daniel L. and Marisol Smith, 4215 Sedona Drive, Pasco.

Rigoberto P. and Sugey P. Salas, 1327 N. 24th Ave., Pasco.

Candido T. Carbonell, 1539 W. Pearl St., Pasco.

Benjamin D.E. Clark, 3112 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick.

Josefina C. Cardenas, 1125 W. Nixon St., Pasco.

Andrew M. Clark, 6507 Ruth Drive, Pasco.

Nathan and Monica Michel, 8207 Langara Drive, Pasco.

Matthew Hernandez and Mia Dickenson, 1512 W. Ella St., Pasco.

Katie A. Davis, 4600 W. 14th Ave., Kennewick.

Karla Krause, 14116 E. Third Ave., Kennewick.

Antonio Gonzalez, 2112 N. 12th Ave., Pasco.

Andrea V. Boehler, 4720 Sirocco Drive, Pasco.

Jesse Magana, 1216 W. First, Kennewick.

Douglas E. deGraff, 493 Charbonneau Drive, Richland.

Leticia Villegas, 2031 W. 45th Ave., Kennewick.

Jeremy A. and Raquel M. Valdez, 6105 Turf Paradise Drive, Pasco.

Estella Martinez, 2320 W. Sylvester St., Pasco.

Amanda P. M. Garcia, 126 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick.

William R. Blanchard, 6901 Powder Drive, Pasco.

Linda Patheal, 829 Ellen Ave., Prosser.

CHAPTER 13

Alex J. and Melissa D. Amaro, 9313 W. Eighth Place, Kennewick.

Warren D. and Krysta C. Sherman, 4983 Chukar Drive, West Richland.