Building Permits — February 2019

BENTON CITY

PAWAR NW, 505 Ninth St., $40,000 for a sign. Contractor: Nomad Sign Installation.

City of Benton City, 1499 12th St., $15,000 for an antenna. Contractor: General Dynamics Info Telecommunications.

First United Methodist Church, 906 Ninth St, $7,300 for HVAC. Contractor: Total Energy Management.

BENTON COUNTY

AT&T, 23401 S. Lincoln Road SW, $15,000 for an antenna. Contractor: General Dynamics Info Telecommunications.

Finley School District, 224606 E. Game Farm Road, $120,000 for HVAC. Contractor: Siefken & Sons Construction.

AH Properties, 106002 E. Wise Parkway, $647,200 for new commercial construction. Contractor: MH Construction.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Crop Productions, 3482 Glade North Road, $473,100 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Stueve Construction.

Basin City Blueberries, 2531 Rangeview Road, $21,600 for an accessory building. Contractor: owner.

Chase 5, 780 Sohm Road, $12,900 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Sagemoor, 7161 W. Sagemoor Road, $10,600 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

KENNEWICK

Damian Padilla, 550 E. Bruneau Ave., $1,600,000 for new commercial construction, $400,000 for commercial remodel, $178,000 for HVAC and $29,000 for plumbing. Contractors: G2 Commercial Construction, Apollo Sheet Metal and Progressive Design Plumbing.

Grandridge Investments, 8101 W. Grandridge Blvd., $780,300 for tenant improvements, 69,000 for HVAC and $52,300 for plumbing. Contractors: Chervenell Construction, Bruce Heating & Air and BNB Mechanical.

Columbia Mall Partnerships, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $12,600 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

City of Kennewick, 1915 W. Fourth Place, $12,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Northwest Restoration.

Vista Field Industrial, 6416 W. Hood Place, $10,500 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

CK WA Corporation, 1010 E. Chemical Drive, $10,000 for HVAC. Contractor: Apollo Sheet Metal.

Moreno Espinoza, 4112 W. Kennewick Ave., $6,500 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Innovation Roofing & Siding.

Edward Rose Millennial, 10251 Ridgeline Drive, $160,600 for plumbing. Contractor: Three Rivers Mechanical.

City of Kennewick, $3,148,100 for new commercial construction, $2,200,000 for mechanical and $5,000 for plumbing. Contractors: O’Brien Construction, Apollo Mechanical Contractors and Columbia River Plumbing and Mechanical.

Kennewick Association, 7411 W. Canal Drive, $5,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Refrigeration Plus.

McDonalds, 2721 W. Kennewick Ave., $25,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: SAC Wireless.

Goodwill Industries, 815 N. Kellogg St., $9,200 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

James Harvey, 1401 W. Kennewick Ave., $25,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: owner.

Windsor Properties, 2615 W. Entiat Ave., $6,500 for HVAC. Contractor: Delta Heating & Cooling.

TTGNY, 2410 W. Kennewick Ave., $6,800 for HVAC. Contractor: Welch Heating & Air.

AAA Storage Depot, 6026 W. Clearwater Ave., $15,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Progressive Design Plumbing.

3 Rivers Properties, 6821 W. Clearwater Ave., $10,500 for commercial remodel. Contractor: H&H Contracting.

McDonalds, 1409 N. Kellogg St., $10,500 for a sign. Contractor: Superior Communication.

McDonalds, 2721 W. Kennewick Ave., $10,500 for a sign. Contractor: Superior Communication.

McDonalds, 7505 W. Clearwater Ave., $10,500 for a sign. Contractor: Superior Communication.

Cancado Family Investments, 8836 W. Gage Blvd., $250,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Hummel Construction and Development.

DJLS Center, 1360 N. Louisiana St., $10,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.

CV Apts, 445 N. Volland St., $41,500 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Silver Bow Roofing.

BNSF Railway, 212 W. Railroad Ave., $9,700 for HVAC. Contractor: Welch Heating & A/C.

Kevin Bacon Investments, 8131 W. Grandridge Blvd., $8,600 for HVAC. Contractor: Dayco Heating & Air.

Washington Securities, 8901 W. Tucannon Ave., $40,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: LCR Construction.

A-1 Hospitality Hotel, 7809 W. Quinault Ave., $5,300 for HVAC and $18,500 for tenant improvements. Contractors: Pancho’s Heating & Cooling and owner.

Kennewick School District, 3520 Southridge Blvd., $150,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Bagley Landscape Construction.

Ratneswar Motel, 2600 S. Quillan Place, $20,000 for commercial remodel. Conractor: Colossus Construction.

Columbia Center, 1102 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $20,300 for mechanical. Contractor: DIVCO.

Dress Brothers, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $20,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Kennewick Association, 34 Vista Way, $8,500 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

LFIC LLC, 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $10,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Rock Island Partnership, 4008 W. 27th Ave., $7,500 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Jeff Wamboldt, 4825 W. Clearwater Ave., $12,000 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Kennewick Association, 131 Vista Way, $7,500 for HVAC. Contractor: Refrigeration Plus.

PASCO

Port of Pasco, 2935 Rickenbacker Drive, $1,794,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: DGR Grant Construction.

Ace Plywood, 312 N. 20th Ave., $6,500 for commercial remodel. Contractor: owner.

Pasco Assembly of God, 1800 Road 72, $6,500 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Elite Construction & Development.

Iris Holding, 2735 W. Court St., $47,800 for tenant improvements. Contractor: LCR Construction.

Elliott Bay Healthcare, 6825 Burden Blvd., Suite A, $10,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Chervenell Construction.

Tim Corwin, 1225 Autoplex Way, $11,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Fire Control Sprinkler System.

Bleyhl Farm Services, 6705 Chapel Hill Blvd., $20,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: owner.

Quail Investments, 2325 W. Lewis St., $213,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Blankenship Construction.

Sparrow Investments, 8921 Sandifur Parkway, $15,000 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Department of Natural Resources, 3501 Road 68, $6,300 for a sign. Contractor: YESCO.

Ewers Properties, 1315 E. St. Helens Drive, $52,500 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Columbia Pumping & Construction.

Jose Aguilera Razo, 832 S. Seventh Ave., $7,200 for commercial reroof. Contractor: owner.

Permobil Pasco, 2701 W. Court St., $10,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Peniel Constructions.

Hogback Sandifur, 5802 Road 68, $10,000 for HVAC. Contractor: Absolute Comfort Tech.

Leticia Marin Arroyo, 613 W. Clark St., $281,800 for new commercial construction. Contractor: to be determined.

DHIJ Rentals, 2200 W. Shoshone St., $9,200 for tenant improvements and $20,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Cliff Thorn Construction.

DHIJ Rentals, 500 N. 24th Ave., $9,200 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Cliff Thorn Construction.

Tri-Cities Community Health, 515 W. Court St., $52,400 for tenant improvements. Contractor: to be determined.

Friendly Temple Church, 316 N. Fourth Ave., $5,200 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Pascoboa, 350 W. Lewis St., $138,900 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Bosch II Construction.

DAP Properties, 3221 King Ave., $941,400 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Teton West of WA.

WA Industrial Properties, 355 N. Commercial Ave., $3,633,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: CRF Metal Works.

Jay Brantingham, 2710 Travel Plaza Way, $8,500 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Ag Spray Equipment.

Pasco School District, 9507 Burns Road, $200,000 for grading. Contractor: Big D’s Construction.

Port of Pasco, 4102 Stearman Ave., $9,200 for HVAC. Contractor: AM Branam Tool.

City of Pasco, 525 N. Third Ave., $468,500 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Booth & Sons Construction.

Helena Chemical Co, 1010 E. Kartchner St., $20,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Columbia Pumping.

Champ 2011, 2735 W. Court St., $5,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Iris Landholdings, 2715 W. Court St., $10,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

McDonalds Real Estate, 2202 W. Court St., $10,500 for a sign. Contractor: Superior Communication.

Archland Property, 4810 Road 68, $10,500 for a sign. Contractor: Superior Communication.

Hogback Sandifur, 5802 Road 68, $54,200 for tenant improvements. Contractor: to be determined.

PROSSER

Northwest Farm Supply, 451 Wine Country Road, $20,000 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Zirkle Fruit Company, 101 Benitz Road, $400,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Mountain States Construction.

Prosser Memorial Health, 336 Chardonnay Ave., $511,400 for tenant improvements. Contractor: to be determined.

RICHLAND

Brian Keele, 1040 Queensgate Drive, Suite A, $5,500 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.

Battelle Memorial Institute, 900 Battelle Blvd., $350,000 for mechanical. Contractor: Apollo Heating & Air.

SMI Group XV, 880 Smartpark St., $2,114,400 for new commercial construction. Contractor: W McKay Construction.

Ben Franklin Transit, 1038 Columbia Park Trail, $19,300 for tenant improvements. Contractor: MP Construction.

Copper Mountain Apartments, 2555 Bella Coola Lane, $33,805,300 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Inland Washington.

JLW Asset Management, 2376 Jericho Road, $582,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Aura Homes.

Zenitram Properties, 1125 Aaron Drive, $750,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: MH Construction.

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., $125,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Bouten Construction Co.

Xantheas Sotirios, 3280 George Washington Way, $13,500 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Glacier Property Solutions.

Sharledan Properties, 701 The Parkway, $5,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Foodies Brick and Mortar.

First Richland LP, 2764 Duportail St., $350,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Hardesty & Associates.

291 Bradley Blvd., Suite 102, $300,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Don Pratt Construction.

Port of Benton, 2610 Salk Ave., $15,000 for an antenna. Contractor: SAC Wireless.

Richland Baptist Church, 1632 George Washington Way, $10,800 for HVAC. Contractor: DIVCO.

Richland Colonial, 1331 Goethals Drive, $28,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Kevin Bergin Roofing.

Columbia Villas, 245 Broadmoor St., $6,500 for HVAC. Contractor: Royal Roofing & Siding.

Richland Investments, 1515 George Washington Way, $75,000 for tenant improvements and $7,900 for HVAC. Contractors: RM Construction & Interior Design and Pancho’s Heating & Cooling.

Gesa Credit Union, 51 Gage Blvd., $645,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.

WA Securities, 1030 Jadwin Ave., $5,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: WA Securities.

Three Girls, 132 Keene Road, Suite 201, $20,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Old Dog Construction.

Bomber Bob, 1623 Terminal Drive, $100,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.

The Sweetest, 710 The Parkway, $350,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Booth & Sons Construction.

Ford Group, 1953 Fowler St., $30,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: CRF Metal Works.

E13G Properties, 301 Wellsian Way, $35,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Booth & Sons Construction.

Earth Properties, 540 Canyon St., $6,500 for HVAC. Contractor: Integrity Three Heating.

Washington Securities, 2290 Keene Road, $14,900 for a fence/brick/retaining wall. Contractor: owner.

Dairy Queen, 1313 Jadwin Ave., $5,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

WEST RICHLAND

West Richland Family Dental, 4476 W. Van Giesen St., Suite A, $16,100 for mechanical. Contractor: Bruce Heating & Air.