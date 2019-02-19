Business Licenses — February 2019
At press time, Kennewick and Pasco business licenses were not available.
RICHLAND
Stanley Steemer of Tri-Cities, 1328 E. Third Ave., Kennewick.
Three Js Security, 195 Greenview Drive.
Spark & Shine House Cleaning, 1819 W. Park St., Pasco.
1st Choice CNA Education, 718 S. Sharron St., Kennewick.
Alta Homes, 2836 Troon Court.
Swire Pacific Holdings, 155 Avery St., Walla Walla.
The Wildflower VA, 550 Punkie Lane.
Sal Marquez Construction, 514 N. Date St., Toppenish.
Arete’s Vineyards, 844 Tulip Lane.
Quality Cleaning, 15 N. Naches Ave., Yakima.
The Lawn Guy Complete Landscaping, 6416 Three Rivers Drive, Pasco.
Diamond Home and Company, 621 Smith Ave.
Outreach Floors, 9811 Chelan Court, Pasco.
JB Construction, 455 School Ave., Walla Walla.
Anatoliy’s Construction, 6711 Ryanick Road, Kennewic,
Sno Valley Process Solutions, 2420 38th St., Everett.
Everwood Floor, 428 Fortaleza Lane, Pasco.
The Four of Us, 2179 Shasta Ave.
Wyatt Refrigeration Company, 12432 Highway 99, Suite 75, Everett.
SG Construction, 3555 Regent St.
T’s Super Nails, 63 Columbia Point Drive.
Pulido & Sons, 23404 N. 110 PRNE, Benton City.
Riverside Apostolic Lutheran Church, 2950 Sunshine Ridge Road.
Steeles Garage Door Repair, 719 Jadwin Ave.
ALC Carpentry, 418 Anaconda Ave., Pasco.
Weber’s Custom Concrete, 67804 N. Gust Road, Benton City.
Vargas Pro Floors Installation, 8416 Wembley Drive, Pasco.
Sage Design Consulting, 2711 S. Huntington Court, Kennewick.
Terra Nova Landscaping & Fencing, 8704 Tottenham Court, Pasco.
Riverside Renovations, 52 Log Lane.
Chakra’s Paradise, 19 Valleyview Circle.
Pratt Family Enterprises, 109 Oakmont Court.
Melinda Gill Marketing, 1882 Nova Lane.
Me and B Productions, 156 Mountain View Lane.
A Shinetastic Clean, 2400 Boulder St.
Spotless Cleaning, 4503 Saguaro Drive, Pasco.
The Exterior Connection, 8701 W. Skagit Ave., Kennewick.
Aaron’s Wine Chronicles, 2602 Willowbrook Ave.
Great Seattle Floors, 114 S. Findlay St., Seattle.
Schneider Construction, 4014 S. Jean St., Kennewick.
ASI Productions, 2451 Montgomery Ave.
Wine Country Construction & Landscaping, 1485 S. Emerald Road, Sunnyside.
Countryside Pictures, 1889 Birch Ave.
DK&G Development, 2312 S. Ely St., Kennewick.
Jackson Ventures, 2339 Cottontail Lane.
Courageous Fitness TC, 1603 Johnston Ave.
Insulation Management Services, 910 S. 10th Ave., Pasco.
Local Compass, 1067 Pattyton Lane.
Task for Tom, 1327 Goethals Drive.
Basin Building Solutions, 103024 Kash Loop, Kennewick.
Haswinks, 575 Columbia Point Drive.
Blue Van, 1043 Frankland St., Walla Walla.
Diaz Tile, 4812 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick.
Priority Plumbing & Supply, 2009 W. Hood Ave., Kennewick.
59th Place, 1169 Pinto Loop.
Gamma R, 76 Whitten St.
Ink Giant, 1901 Williams Blvd.
SR Build, 2894 Salk Ave.
Home Medical Supply Center, 2419 Swift Blvd.
Troy Built Remodeling, 1741 April Loop.
T&LK Enterprises, 1919 Sheridan Place.
Atlantic Fresh Carpet, 954 S. Keller St., Kennewick.
Whittsway Delivery Service, 777 McMurray St.
Elsa’s Cleaning Services, 218406 E. SR 397, Kennewick.
Unitary Appareal, 1143 Tomich Ave.
Life Healing Solutions, 1905 Hoxie Ave.
J&L Landscaping Services, 7807 Galiano Drive, Pasco.
Lucrecia’s Cleaning Service, 4908 S. Auburn Place, Kennewick.
H3 Mechnical, 504 S. Zinser St., Kennewick.
Youngblood’s Flooring, 451 Westcliffe Blvd.
Katie Agahi Designs, 2160 Keene Road.
Audra Thurman Design, 227 Brookwood Loop.
L and X Cleaning, 4514 W. Klamath Ave., Kennewick.
Timothy G. Potter & Associates, 5297 S. Quincy Place, Kennewick.
Naturally Simple, 2515 E. Alvina St., Pasco.
Heathco, 2539 S. Underwood St., Kennewick.
WEST RICHLAND
Extreme Hardwood Floors, 3807 S. Waverly St., Kennewick.
Mid-Columbia Commercial Doors, 6147 W. Van Giesen St.
85 Decibels, 2302 W. 50th Ave., Kennewick.
Roadrunners Insulation, 1519 W. Irving St., Pasco.
EJ Construction, 611 S. Douglass Ave., Pasco.
Cable Bridge Construction Services, 229 E. 27th Ave., Kennewick.
Hindu Society of Eastern Washington, 2100 Bombing Range Road.
The Cabinet Guy’s Installation and Millwork, 3807 Webster Ave., Yakima.
Hoopes Well Drilling, 520 Berkshire St., Richland.
G4 Cabinets, 3801 S. Lincoln St., Kennewick.
Imagine Behavorial and Developmental Services, 7401 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
Chaplain Services Network, 576 N. 61st Ave.
Dan Eveland Cabinets, 400 W. Whitman Drive, College Place.
Asplundh Tree Expert, 20004 144th Ave. NE, Woodinville.
Cederbloom’s, 1436 Kimball Ave., Richland.
AR General Construction, 932 W. Brown St., Pasco.
Ace Appliance’s, 915 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick.
Eagle Eye Drywall & Construction, 2512 E. Alvina St., Pasco
Northwest Pipe Insulation, 281 E. Santiago Drive, Meridian, Idaho.
Edgardo’s General Construction, 3006 N. Road 97, Pasco.
Pend Oreille Vacay, 1803 Maplewood Ave.
Haze Powerathletes, 4400 S. 47th Ave.
West Coast Metal Carports, 4708 N. Capitol Ave., Pasco.
Teen Leadership Accelerator, 5602 Mulberry Ave.
Prancing Moose Courier Service, 3910 Kennedy Road.
Picture Studio, 5607 Mulberry Ave.
Cole Energy Services, 6078 Bluewood St.
BNB Mechanical, 2001 W. 29th Ave., Kennewick.
Newroofme.com, 8709 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley
Stallion Realty & Development, 2302 W. 50th Ave., Kennewick.
Anasazi Builders, 4235 Galway Lane, Pasco.