Business Updates — February 2019

If your business is in Benton or Franklin county and has open/moved/change names in the last three months, please download this form to be included in this listing.

NEW BUSINESSES

Koko’s Bartini has opened at 4309 W. 27th Place in Kennewick. The bar services 60 flavors of martinis and a rotating menu of food items. Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4 to midnight Friday and Saturday. Contact: 509-820-3655, kokosbartini.com, Facebook.

Lourdes Health Rheumatology Clinic has opened inside Lourdes Medical center at 520 N. Fourth Ave. in Pasco. The clinic, led by Dr. Sudeep Thapa, MD, treats arthritis, lupus, scleroderma and other autoimmune diseases. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact: 509-416-8890, lourdesrheumatology.com.

Ringolde has opened at 641 S. 37th Ave. in West Richland. The business offers embroidery, screen printing, engraving, print, design and more. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact: 509-940-5567, ringolde.com.

RoofMaxx is now serving the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. The business provides treatment that reverses the aging process of old roof shingles. The all-natural product can extend the life of a roof between 5 to 15 years. Contact: 509-845-0818, 509-537-5433, roofmaxx.com, Facebook.

Teal Pallet Boutique & Thrift has opened at 1442 Jadwin Ave. in Richland. The store sells gently used clothing, accessories and household items. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Contact: Facebook.

MOVED

Home Care Solutions has moved to 7401 W. Hood Place, Suite 204 in Kennewick. Contact: 509-627-8575, yourhomecaresolutions.com.

Wet Palette Paint Parties has moved to 1001 Wright Ave. in Richland. Contact: 509-554-2587, wetpaletteparty.com, Facebook.

ADDITIONAL LOCATION

Great Harvest Bread Co. has opened a new location at 6705 Chapel Hill Blvd. in Pasco. Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Contact: 509-491-1310, greatharvest.com.

NAME CHANGE

Gaslight Bar & Grill is now The Dugout at 99 Lee Blvd. in Richland. Contact: 509-943-9789, Facebook.

CLOSED

Abercrombie & Fitch inside Columbia Center mall in Kennewick has closed.

Michael & Co Hair Salon at 2560 Queensgate Drive in Richland has closed.

Old Country Buffet at 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 873 in Kennewick has closed. The location at 6821 W. Canal Drive in Kennewick remains open.

PacSun inside Columbia Center mall in Kennewick has closed.

Wetzel’s Pretzels inside Columbia Center mall in Kennewick has closed.