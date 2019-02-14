Liquor Licenses — February 2019
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
BENTON COUNTY
NEW APPLICATIONS
Two Broke Chicks, 710 Sixth St., Prosser. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.
Sun Market #39, 10799 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick. License type: beer/wine grocery store. Application type: new.
Wingstop, 121 Gage Blvd., Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: assumption.
Shooters Sports Bar, 214711 E. SR 397, Kennewick. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.
Boiada Brazilian Grill, 8418 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.
Silos, 12125 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite B, Kennewick. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only; spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.
Big Slice Pizza, 623 Ninth St., Benton City. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: new.
Baan-Khun-Ya, 94 Lee Blvd., Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: assumption.
Wook’s Craft & Cork, 4033 W. Van Giesen St., Suite E, West Richland. License type: beer/wine tavern; off premises. Application type: assumption.
Juliana’s Meat Market, 5413 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland. License type: beer/wine grocery store. Application type: new.
APPROVED
Tipsy Chicks & Treasures, 701 Sixth St., Prosser. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: new.
Foodies Brick & Mortar 2, 701 The Parkway, Suite A, Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: new.
Vista Mart, 2610 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine grocery store. Application type: assumption.
Maverik, Inc. #504, 4306 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine grocery store. Application type: new.
DISCONTINUED
Loyal Order of Moose Richland Lodge #1716, 5828 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland. License type: spirits/beer/wine private club.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
NEW APPLICATIONS
Magill’s Restaurant & Catering, 3214 Road 68, Pasco. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only; spirits/beer/wine restaurant; kegs to go; catering. Application type: assumption.
Bleyhl Farm Service, 6705 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only; beer/wine specialty shop. Application type: new.
Southern Cross Winery, 330 Sunset View Lane, Pasco. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: new.
APPROVED
The Chicken Shack Pasco, 8921 Sandifur Parkway, Building A, Pasco. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: new.