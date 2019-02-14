Menu

Liquor Licenses — February 2019

TCAJOB Staff|February 2019

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

BENTON COUNTY

NEW APPLICATIONS

Two Broke Chicks, 710 Sixth St., Prosser. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.

Sun Market #39, 10799 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick. License type: beer/wine grocery store. Application type: new.

Wingstop, 121 Gage Blvd., Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: assumption.

Shooters Sports Bar, 214711 E. SR 397, Kennewick. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.

Boiada Brazilian Grill, 8418 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.

Silos, 12125 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite B, Kennewick. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only; spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.

Big Slice Pizza, 623 Ninth St., Benton City. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: new.

Baan-Khun-Ya, 94 Lee Blvd., Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: assumption.

Wook’s Craft & Cork, 4033 W. Van Giesen St., Suite E, West Richland. License type: beer/wine tavern; off premises. Application type: assumption.

Juliana’s Meat Market, 5413 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland. License type: beer/wine grocery store. Application type: new.

APPROVED

Tipsy Chicks & Treasures, 701 Sixth St., Prosser. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: new.

Foodies Brick & Mortar 2, 701 The Parkway, Suite A, Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: new.

Vista Mart, 2610 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine grocery store. Application type: assumption.

Maverik, Inc. #504, 4306 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine grocery store. Application type: new.

DISCONTINUED

Loyal Order of Moose Richland Lodge #1716, 5828 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland. License type: spirits/beer/wine private club.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

NEW APPLICATIONS

Magill’s Restaurant & Catering, 3214 Road 68, Pasco. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only; spirits/beer/wine restaurant; kegs to go; catering. Application type: assumption.

Bleyhl Farm Service, 6705 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only; beer/wine specialty shop. Application type: new.

Southern Cross Winery, 330 Sunset View Lane, Pasco. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: new.

APPROVED

The Chicken Shack Pasco, 8921 Sandifur Parkway, Building A, Pasco. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: new.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Seeking love online? Be careful to protect your heart, wallet

List of closing Shopko stores grows to include Kennewick, Prosser

New cellphone parking lot opens at Tri-Cities Airport

Tri-City gas prices among lowest in state

New fashion retailer to open at Columbia Center

Tri-Cities Airport travel hits record number

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town

Second Harvest recently announced a $92,000 grant from Tyson Foods to increase the capacity of its Pasco distribution center to source and distribute more food for people in need. The expanded storage capacity will make it possible to secure and distribute 445,000 pounds of additional donated fresh produce and other healthy food, or the equivalent of 371,000 meals, in the next 12 months. (Courtesy Second Harvest)

Calendar

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

February 15 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

February 16 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

February 17 @ 2:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Share This