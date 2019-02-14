Menu

Marijuana Licenses — February 2019

TCAJOB Staff|February 2019

Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

BENTON COUNTY

NEW APPLICATIONS

Green Research Network, 15505 N. Webber Canyon Road, Suite G, Benton City. License type: marijuana producer tier 2. Application type: change of location.

APPROVED

Legacy Organics, 237004 E. Legacy PRSE, Kennewick. License type: marijuana producer tier 3. Application type: change of corporate officer.

