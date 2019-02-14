Marijuana Licenses — February 2019
Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
BENTON COUNTY
NEW APPLICATIONS
Green Research Network, 15505 N. Webber Canyon Road, Suite G, Benton City. License type: marijuana producer tier 2. Application type: change of location.
APPROVED
Legacy Organics, 237004 E. Legacy PRSE, Kennewick. License type: marijuana producer tier 3. Application type: change of corporate officer.