Hello? Have you landed?

Coordinate your next airport pickup from the new cellphone lot at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.

Airport officials say the new lot will reduce traffic congestion along the curb and provide a safe place for those picking up passengers to wait for incoming flights.

The lot allows people to wait for free on airport property until their passenger has landed, collected their bags and come to the curb.

The new lot is located east of the airport terminal near the employee parking lot.

It is designed to reduce congestion at the curb and to keep traffic in front of the airport moving smoothly. The new lot also provides an alternative to driving around the airport property while waiting for travelers.

Drivers are not permitted to wait at the airport terminal curb, so the new lot will provide a place to wait until they receive a call from friends or family that they can come to the terminal curb.

“The new lot will be convenient for people picking up passengers from the airport,” said Buck Taft, director of Tri-Cities Airport in a news release. “Drivers won’t clog the curbside loading area, and they won’t have to worry about their time expiring in the short term lot. All they need to do is wait in the cellphone lot until their passenger calls them to be picked up from the curb. It will make everyone’s airport experience easier.”

Drivers can wait for free for up to 60 minutes, and cannot leave their cars unattended.

No limousines or commercial vehicles are permitted in the lot.

A total of 785,164 passengers passed through the airport in 2018. That’s 38,000 more people, or a 5 percent increase, compared with the previous year.