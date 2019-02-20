It’s snow joke: West Richland bakery finds way to poke fun at weather

With snow on the ground and in the forecast, a West Richland bakery has found a way to shovel out the wintertime blues.

Tsp Bakeshop has whipped up a couple dozen sugar cookies featuring puns poking fun at the snow in royal icing with messages such as: “Ice ice baby,” “Black ice isn’t the only thing I’m falling for,” “Let it stop, Let it stop, Let it stop,” “I’m sorry Elsa,” and “Every day I’m shovelin.’ ”

Head baker Jacee Jamison isn’t a fan of the white stuff and thought it would be a way to channel her weather angst.

Tsp Bakeshop’s Jacee Jamison, head baker, left, and Melissa Nissen, owner, decided to channel their winter weather angst into cookies decorated with snow puns. The West Richland bakery is at 4850 Paradise Way, Suite 202, adjacent to Yoke’s Fresh Market. (Courtesy Tsp Bakeshop)

“I actually hate this weather immensely. And it just keeps coming. What better way to get over it than to make fun of it,” she said.

Bakeshop owner Melissa Nissen said the “punny” cookies were a good project after the creative burnout that follows Valentine’s Day.

“I’m tired of looking and seeing snowflakes,” she said.

The cookies cost $3.50 apiece.

“We’ve had a lot of good feedback as far as customers laughing about it and finding it funny,” Jamison said.

Tsp Bakeshop posted a photo of the cookies on social media and it’s resonated with the community, Jamison said. “It’s one of our biggest and most shared posts so far,” she said.

The bakery, which has a staff of four, offers a wide range of buttery and flaky pastries in the French style, as well as custom work, cakes, sugar cookies, macrons and other treats. Customers also can find tsp Bakeshop items at Caterpillar Café and Roasters, both in Richland.

Nissen has owned the shop for two years. The bakery been located at its current location for five years and in existence for 10 years.

“It’s been a labor of love, but owning a business is not for faint of heart,” Nissen said.

The snow affected small businesses across the Tri-Cities last week, Nissen’s included.

“It was definitely slower than we’re used to that week, but we didn’t have keep our doors closed,” she said, explaining that they did open late a couple of days.

Tsp Bakeshop’s hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The bakery is at 4850 Paradise Way, Suite 202, adjacent to Yoke’s Fresh Market.