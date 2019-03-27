Tri-City area taxpayers get some of biggest returns in state

Taxpayers in Franklin and Benton counties collect some of the biggest tax returns in the state.

The two counties ranked among the top 10 of the state’s 39 counties with the highest amount of tax refunds, according to SmartAsset, an online financial technology company.

Franklin County ranked No. 3 on the list, with the average tax amount refunded totaling $3,086, with 30,520 taxpayers receiving refunds. The average amount of taxes owed was $5,467, from 5,540 people owing taxes.

Benton County ranked No. 9, with the average tax amount refunded totaling $2,873, with 67,300 taxpayers receiving refunds. The average amount of taxes owed was $5,318, from 16,370 people owing taxes.

SmartAsset analyzed data from the IRS to determine the counties where people received the highest average refunds and the counties that owed the most on average after filing their taxes.

To determine the counties that received the highest average refunds, SmartAsset divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS to each county by the number of refunds given out in each county. It did the same to calculate the average amount owed, by dividing the total taxes owed in each county by the number of filers that still owe taxes.