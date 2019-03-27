Menu

Tri-City area taxpayers get some of biggest returns in state

TCAJOB Staff|March 2019

Taxpayers in Franklin and Benton counties collect some of the biggest tax returns in the state.

The two counties ranked among the top 10 of the state’s 39 counties with the highest amount of tax refunds, according to SmartAsset, an online financial technology company.

Franklin County ranked No. 3 on the list, with the average tax amount refunded totaling $3,086, with 30,520 taxpayers receiving refunds. The average amount of taxes owed was $5,467, from 5,540 people owing taxes.

Benton County ranked No. 9, with the average tax amount refunded totaling $2,873, with 67,300 taxpayers receiving refunds. The average amount of taxes owed was $5,318, from 16,370 people owing taxes.

SmartAsset analyzed data from the IRS to determine the counties where people received the highest average refunds and the counties that owed the most on average after filing their taxes.

To determine the counties that received the highest average refunds, SmartAsset divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS to each county by the number of refunds given out in each county. It did the same to calculate the average amount owed, by dividing the total taxes owed in each county by the number of filers that still owe taxes.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

3 businesses honored with chamber’s top awards

Tri-City area taxpayers get some of biggest returns in state

TRAC gets new name in $1M naming rights deal

Seeking love online? Be careful to protect your heart, wallet

List of closing Shopko stores grows to include Kennewick, Prosser

New cellphone parking lot opens at Tri-Cities Airport

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town

Second Harvest recently announced a $92,000 grant from Tyson Foods to increase the capacity of its Pasco distribution center to source and distribute more food for people in need. The expanded storage capacity will make it possible to secure and distribute 445,000 pounds of additional donated fresh produce and other healthy food, or the equivalent of 371,000 meals, in the next 12 months. (Courtesy Second Harvest)

Calendar

Night Watch by Lucille Fletcher

March 29 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Night Watch by Lucille Fletcher

March 30 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Spring Fling Dance

March 31 @ 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Share This