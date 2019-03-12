Menu

Business Updates — March 2019

TCAJOB Staff|March 2019

If your business is in Benton or Franklin county and has opened/moved/changed names in the last three months, please download this form to be included in this listing.

NEW BUSINESSES

LaCoste Law has opened at 1310 N. Fifth Ave., Suite A in Pasco. The business offers legal services relating to divorce, child support and custody, adoption, domestic violence and other family law issues. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Contact: 509-392-8000, lacostefamilylaw.com.

ADDITIONAL LOCATION

Bath & Body Works has opened an additional location at 2741 Queensgate Drive in Richland. Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Contact: 509-820-4283, bathandbodyworks.com.

El Asadero Mexican Cuisine has opened a second location at 127 Gage Blvd. in Richland. Hours: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Contact: 509-554-7313, Facebook.

Image Fashions has opened an additional location at 1356 Jadwin Ave. in Richland. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Contact: 509-371-9865, Facebook.

NAME CHANGE

Hansen Park Fitness is now Club 24 Hansen Park at 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick. Contact: 509-735-7744, club24fit.com.

CLOSED

TC’s Bike Shop at 1442 Jadwin Ave. in Richland has closed.

Around Town

Second Harvest recently announced a $92,000 grant from Tyson Foods to increase the capacity of its Pasco distribution center to source and distribute more food for people in need. The expanded storage capacity will make it possible to secure and distribute 445,000 pounds of additional donated fresh produce and other healthy food, or the equivalent of 371,000 meals, in the next 12 months. (Courtesy Second Harvest)

