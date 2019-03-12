Business Updates — March 2019

If your business is in Benton or Franklin county and has opened/moved/changed names in the last three months, please download this form to be included in this listing.

NEW BUSINESSES

LaCoste Law has opened at 1310 N. Fifth Ave., Suite A in Pasco. The business offers legal services relating to divorce, child support and custody, adoption, domestic violence and other family law issues. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Contact: 509-392-8000, lacostefamilylaw.com.

ADDITIONAL LOCATION

Bath & Body Works has opened an additional location at 2741 Queensgate Drive in Richland. Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Contact: 509-820-4283, bathandbodyworks.com.

El Asadero Mexican Cuisine has opened a second location at 127 Gage Blvd. in Richland. Hours: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Contact: 509-554-7313, Facebook.

Image Fashions has opened an additional location at 1356 Jadwin Ave. in Richland. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Contact: 509-371-9865, Facebook.

NAME CHANGE

Hansen Park Fitness is now Club 24 Hansen Park at 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick. Contact: 509-735-7744, club24fit.com.

CLOSED

TC’s Bike Shop at 1442 Jadwin Ave. in Richland has closed.