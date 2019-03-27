Menu

3 businesses honored with chamber’s top awards

TCAJOB Staff|March 2019

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its Business on a Roll Award winners March 27 during its annual meeting and awards luncheon in Kennewick.

Winners were Knutzen Engineering of Kennewick (10 or fewer employees), Petersen Hastings of Kennewick (11 to 50 employees) and Gravis Law of Richland (more than 50 employees).

The awards recognize businesses achieving success in 2018.

Award recipients are businesses demonstrating growth in revenue/income or employees; actively seeking involvement in the Tri-Cities community; and receiving recognition as a model business for others through national or industry awards.

All nominees had to be members of the chamber and could self-nominate.

Other awards handed out at the ceremony included the regional chamber’s Board of Directors S.T.A.R. award, which was presented to Paula Linnen, executive director, external affairs, Battelle/Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, for her service, time, attitude and reliability.

Charles “Mort” Mortimer received the Tom Powers Ambassador of the Year award for his time spent volunteering with the regional chamber.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center received the Community Impact Award and Washington River Protection Solutions took home the Corporate Impact Award for their support and financial contributions to the regional chamber, respectively.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

3 businesses honored with chamber’s top awards

Tri-City area taxpayers get some of biggest returns in state

TRAC gets new name in $1M naming rights deal

Seeking love online? Be careful to protect your heart, wallet

List of closing Shopko stores grows to include Kennewick, Prosser

New cellphone parking lot opens at Tri-Cities Airport

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town

Second Harvest recently announced a $92,000 grant from Tyson Foods to increase the capacity of its Pasco distribution center to source and distribute more food for people in need. The expanded storage capacity will make it possible to secure and distribute 445,000 pounds of additional donated fresh produce and other healthy food, or the equivalent of 371,000 meals, in the next 12 months. (Courtesy Second Harvest)

Calendar

Night Watch by Lucille Fletcher

March 29 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Night Watch by Lucille Fletcher

March 30 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Spring Fling Dance

March 31 @ 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Share This