3 businesses honored with chamber’s top awards

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its Business on a Roll Award winners March 27 during its annual meeting and awards luncheon in Kennewick.

Winners were Knutzen Engineering of Kennewick (10 or fewer employees), Petersen Hastings of Kennewick (11 to 50 employees) and Gravis Law of Richland (more than 50 employees).

The awards recognize businesses achieving success in 2018.

Award recipients are businesses demonstrating growth in revenue/income or employees; actively seeking involvement in the Tri-Cities community; and receiving recognition as a model business for others through national or industry awards.

All nominees had to be members of the chamber and could self-nominate.

Other awards handed out at the ceremony included the regional chamber’s Board of Directors S.T.A.R. award, which was presented to Paula Linnen, executive director, external affairs, Battelle/Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, for her service, time, attitude and reliability.

Charles “Mort” Mortimer received the Tom Powers Ambassador of the Year award for his time spent volunteering with the regional chamber.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center received the Community Impact Award and Washington River Protection Solutions took home the Corporate Impact Award for their support and financial contributions to the regional chamber, respectively.