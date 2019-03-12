Menu

Marijuana Licenses — March 2019

TCAJOB Staff|March 2019

Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

BENTON COUNTY

NEW APPLICATIONS

Highland Nursery, 15505 N. Webber Canyon Road NE, Suite A, Benton City. License type: marijuana producer tier 3. Application type: change of location.

Pure Tran, 233757 E. SR 397, Kennewick. License type: marijuana producer tier 3; marijuana processor. Application type: assumption.

Wonder West Group, 15505 N. Webber Canyon Road NE, Suite E, Benton City. License type: marijuana producer tier 3; marijuana processor. Application type: change of location.

APPROVED

Altitude, 260 Merlot Drive, Prosser. License type: marijuana retailer. Application type: added fees.

