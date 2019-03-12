Marijuana Licenses — March 2019
Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
BENTON COUNTY
NEW APPLICATIONS
Highland Nursery, 15505 N. Webber Canyon Road NE, Suite A, Benton City. License type: marijuana producer tier 3. Application type: change of location.
Pure Tran, 233757 E. SR 397, Kennewick. License type: marijuana producer tier 3; marijuana processor. Application type: assumption.
Wonder West Group, 15505 N. Webber Canyon Road NE, Suite E, Benton City. License type: marijuana producer tier 3; marijuana processor. Application type: change of location.
APPROVED
Altitude, 260 Merlot Drive, Prosser. License type: marijuana retailer. Application type: added fees.