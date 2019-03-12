Top Properties — March 2019

Top property values listed start at $500,000 and have been rounded to the nearest hundred figure. Property values are public record and can be found by visiting the county assessor’s office.

BENTON COUNTY

2104 W. 51st Ave., Kennewick, 2,472-square-foot, residential home. Price: $715,000. Buyer: Christine and Charles Batayloa. Seller: Conor and Sarah Jordan.

316 Clovernook St., Richland, 2,908-square-foot, residential home. Price: $560,000. Buyer: Sara and Brett Hudson. Seller: Christopher and Louise Herndobler Trustees.

8113 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, 2,326-square-foot, residential home on 0.62 acres. Price: $570,000. Buyer: Frank Roth and Michaela Dimas. Seller: Milo and Hilary Thurber.

14805 S. Toure PRSE, Kennewick, 2.54 acres of undeveloped land. Price: $895,000. Buyer: Kuldip Singh and Inderjit Kaur. Seller: Janae and Jason Cornett.

44114 S. Nine Canyon Road, Kennewick, 2,254-square-foot, residential home on 6.29 acres. Price: $570,000. Buyer: Oscar and Zoila Perez. Seller: Kenneth and Marcia Matson.

7104 Coulee Vista Drive, Kennewick, 2,572-square-foot, residential home on 1.2 acres. Price: $505,000. Buyer: Dustin and Kaitlin Richman. Seller: Matthew and Tara Laub.

1423 White Bluffs St., Richland, 1 lot of undeveloped land. Price: $525,000. Buyer: Ken Snider. Seller: Elegant Residences Construction.

2126 Legacy Lane, Richland, 1 lot of undeveloped land. Price: $510,000. Buyer: Daniel and Samantha Ward. Seller: Pahlisch Homes at Westcliff Heights.

4103 N. Levi St., Kennewick, lot of undeveloped land. Price: $680,600. Buyer: Leonard and Paula Wu. Seller: Matson Construction.

1992 Saint St., Richland, 20,280-square-foot, commercial building. Price: $997,700. Buyer: Polo and Valerie Garza and Valerie. Seller: LKZ LLC.

19711 S. Clodfelter Road, Kennewick, 3,898-square-foot, residential home on 1.9 acres. Price: $599,900. Buyer: Brian and Clora Harp. Seller: Maurice and Rhonda Black.

3340 Mt. Adams View Drive, West Richland, 2,679-square-foot, residential home on 2.5 acres. Price: $6099,900. Buyer: Geoff and Michelle Bouchey. Seller: Timothy Jr. and Amanda Bush.

Wishkah Drive, Richland, 6 lots of undeveloped land. Price: $549,000. Buyer: Hayden Homes. Seller: Richland 132 LLC.

88817 E. Reata Road, Kennewick, 2,322-square-foot, residential home on 2.43 acres. Price: $500,000. Buyer: Lisa Gerber. Seller: Brian and Kathy Williamson.

1749 Milan Lane, Richland, lot of undeveloped land. Price: $644,900. Buyer: John and Laurie Montero. Seller: Pahlish Homes.

4942 Smitty Drive, Richland, lot of undeveloped land. Price: $549,000. Buyer: Christopher and Smith and Jay Swope. Seller: New Tradition Homes.

1329 Lee Blvd., Richland, 17,493-square-foot, commercial building. Price: $4,900,000. Buyer: Hemmat Family LLC. Seller: The Richland Property LLC.

1201 Adair Drive, Richland, 4,237-square-foot, residential home. Price: $567,500. Buyer: Robert and Susan Marple. Seller: L.P. and Stephanie Diediker Trustees.

Undisclosed location, Benton City, 9,375-square-foot, commercial building on 2.4 acres. Price: $3,520,000. Buyer: Susslin Investments. Seller: BCPC LLC.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

2604 W. Court St. and 2705 & 2607 W. Brown St., Pasco, 8,032-square-foot, commercial building and undeveloped land. Price: $899,800. Buyer: Render Holdings. Seller: Jan Tidrick.

2001 Amy Loop, Pasco, 2,862-square-foot, residential home. Price: $543,900. Buyer: William and Lindsey Best. Seller: P&R Construction.

7716 W. Dradie St., Pasco, 3,200-square-foot, residential home on 1.1 acres. Price: $615,000. Buyer: Michael Lambel. Seller: Steven and Terry Cree.