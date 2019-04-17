Menu

Building Permits — April 2019

TCAJOB Staff|April 2019

Building permit values have been rounded to the nearest hundred figure.

Benton City

Phil Winterho, 744 Ninth St., $5,000 for a sign. Contractor: Eagle Signs.

Raphael Zepeda, 509 Ninth St., $204,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: R&R Heating and Air.

Adroit Properties, 1505 Dale Ave., $240,200 for new commercial. Contractor: Androit Concrete.

Sharon Molton DVM, 510 Ninth St., $6,000 for remodel. Contractor: Creative Remodeling.

Kiona-Benton City School, 1107 Grace Ave., $8,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Don Johnson

Benton County

Finley School District, 37208 S. Finley Road, $875,000 for reroof. Contractor: Siefken & Sons Construction.

AgriNorthwest, 33262 SR 14, $179,500 for remodel. Contractor: Silver Creek

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, $600,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: MH Construction.

Lamb Weston, 158695 S. SR 221, $2.2 million for agriculture building. Contractor: Teton West of Washington.

Green2Go, 214307 E. SR 397, $5,300 for heat pump. Contractor: Welch Heating & AC.

Kennewick

Brinkley Investments, 65672 W. Brinkley Road, $9,700 for plumbing and $17,900 for HVAC. Contractors: Columbia Basin Plumbing and Total Energy Management.

Yellowstone North, 8524 W. Gage Blvd., $26,000 for remodel, $18,000 for mechanical, $8,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Owner, Western Equipment Sales and Riggle Plumbing.

GR 1 LLC, 8101 W. Grandridge Blvd., $512,500 for tenant improvement, $48,700 for HVAC, $34,800 for plumbing. Contractors: Chervenell Construction, Bruce Heating and Air and BNB Mechanical.

Tightline Ventures, 8804 W. Victoria Ave., $5,000 for sign, $125,000 for tenant improvements, $35,000 for HVAC, $20,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Mustang Sign Group, Booth & Sons Construction, Americool Heating & Air, Precision Plumbing.

ME & CE LLC, 6917 W. Grandridge Blvd., $40,000 for sign. Contractor Mustang Sign Group.

Kennewick School District, 3500 S. Vancouver St., $159,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Total Site Services.

Bible Missionary Church, 1720 W. Seventh Ave., $100,000 for remodel. Contractor: Owner

Kennewick Assoc., 7411 W. Canal Drive., $30,000 for remodel, $5,000 for heat pump. Contractors: Mike’s Construction, Bruce Heating & Air

Wyo-Wash Corp., 404 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $18,000 for sign. Contractor: Ramsay Sign Co.

Elite Investment Group, 9001 Tucannon, $132,100 for tentant improvements, $30,000 for heat pump, $6,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Elite Construction & Development, Total Energy Management, Columbia Basin Plumbing.

FC4 LLC, 2909 S. Quillan St., $120,000 for tenant improvements, $6,000 for heat pump. Contractors: W McKay Construction, Bruce Heating & Air.

City of Kennewick, 416 N. Kingwood St., $9,600 for heat pump. Contractor: Total Energy management.

JC Penney Properties, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $350,000 for remodel. Contractor: H J Martin & Son Inc.

Washington Securities, 8901 W. Tucannon Ave., $10,000 for signs. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Washington Securities, 8418 W. Gage Blvd., $80,000 for tenant improvements, $5,000 for plumbing. Contractor: One Stop Construction and Riggle Plumbing.

Dana J. Brown, 1720 W. Fourth Ave., $50,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Owner.

Gem Kennewick LLC, 2800 W. Clearwater Ave., $16,000 for heat pump. Contractor: Bruce Heating & Air.

SeaShell LLC, 6601 W. Clearwater Ave., $15,000 for sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Hubby’s Pizza, 346 Columbia Drive, $17,700 for heat pump, $17,400 for new roof. Contractors: Jacobs & Rhodes and Palmer Roofing Co.

Dress Brothers LLP, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $121,400 for tenant improvements. Contractor: O’Brien Construction.

Canyon Lake Villas, 3701 W. 36th Ave., $7,400 for heat pump. Contractor: Jacobs & Rhodes Inc.

Tri-City Hotel Corp., 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $9,300 for plumbing. Contractor: Campbell & Co.

AAA Storage Depot, 6026 W. Clearwater Ave., $2.5 million for new commercial, $45,000 for heat pumps. Contractors: O’Brien Constructions and Chinook Heating and Air.

WW Real Estate LLC, 10370 W. Clearwater Ave., $15,000 for sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Cynergy Enterprises, 4309 W. 27th Place, $40,000 for tenant improvements, $7,000 for mechanical, $7,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Veksel Constulting & Co. and McKinstry Co.

Rock Island Partners, 4008 W. 27th Ave., $15,200 for heat pump, $7,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Total Energy Management and Patriot Plumbing.

Pasco

Port of Pasco, Parcel 17 010 010, $800,000 for roadway and utilities, Big D’s Construction of Tri-Cities.

Real Property, 4824 Broadmoor Blvd., $16,700 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Advanced Protection Systems.

Devin Oil Co., 2601 W. Court St., $20,000 for demolition. Contractor: LCR Construction.

Pasco School District, 9507 Burns Road, $20.2 million for new commercial. Contractor: TBD

Goodwill Industries of the Mid-Columbia, 3521 W. Court St. #B, $34,200 for heat pump.

Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., $30,000 for commercial. Contractor: Burton Construction.

BLT LLC, 6825 Burden Blvd., Ste B, $6,000 for sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Flamingo Village, 71 Bonanza Drive, $17,000 for patio/cover. Contractor: Owner

Whitten Family Investments, 2138 N. Commercial Ave., $5,200 for sign. Contractor: Yesco LLC

Washington Industrial Properties, 355 N. Commercial Ave., $112,400 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Patriot Fire Protection.

Prosser

Brian Dreher, 556 Wine Country Road, $130,500 new commercial. Contractor: Owner.

Benton PUD, 715 Sixth St., $12,000 for underground utilities. Contractor: Benton PUD

MS Properties, 1855 Wine Country Road, $10,00 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Owner.

Prosser School District, site undetermined, $36.6 million for new commercial. Contractor: TBD

Club 24, Jo Mayfield, 275 Gap Road, $450,00 for new commercial. Contractor: Conner Construction Co.

Richland

Port of Benton, 451 Hill St., $21,000 for demolition. Contractor: DGR Grant Construction.

Port of Benton, 1915 Horn Rapids Road, $25,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor: Sac Wireless

Richland Ace Hardware, 1415 George Washington Way, $25,700 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Raber LLC, 3100 Queensgate Drive, $23,600 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Structural Components.

Petbo Properties, 79 Aaron Drive, $35,000, for tenant improvements, $9,900 for heat pump. Contractors: O’Brien Construction and Campbell & Co.

Corp. of Catholic Bishop, 1111 Stevens Drive., $272,242 for new roof. Contractor: Leslie & Campbell Inc.

Viking Builders LLC, 2000 Gage Blvd., $27,000 for fence/retaining wall. Contractor: Four Seasons Landscaping.

P&R Construction, 3234 Wild Canyon Way, $9,400 for fence/retraining wall. Contractor: Huesitos Co.

AJSA LLC 2, 5151 Trowbridge Blvd., $723,200 for new commercial. Contractors: Quality Backhoe Service and Rapid Service LLC.

Dule Mehic, 2451 Henderson Loop, $444,500 for new commercial. Contractor: DM General Builder.

JLW Asset Management, 2375 Jericho Road, Bldg. 8, $792,900 for new commercial. Contractor: Aura Homes.

Matson Development, 257 Reata Road, $125,00 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Hummel Construction & Development.

Benton Franklin, 1549 Georgia Ave., $19,500 for tenant improvements. Contractor: First American Construction.

Washington Square Apartments, 2455 George Washington Way, $150,000 for siding/windows on three buildings. Contractor: Roberts Construction.

Issoma LLC, 1045 Jadwin Ave., $350,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Tri-Rivers Construction.

Wal-Mart #3261, 2801 Duportail St., $42,600 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Rod Graham Handyman.

West Side United Protestant Church, 615 Wright Ave., $6,500 for heat pump. Contractor: Delta Heating and Cooling.

650 GWW LLC, 650 George Washington Way, $13.2M for new commercial; 610 George Washington Way, $476,500 for new commercial; 620 George Washington Way, $476,500 for new construction. Contractor: Fowler General Construction.

Lex Richland LP, 2800 Polar Way, $35.8 million for tenant improvements. Contractor: Victory Unlimited Construction.

Kadlec Medical Center, 1270 Lee Blvd., $5.8 million for tenant improvements. Contractor: Sletten Construction Co.

Dollar Tree #11285, 1307 Jadwin Ave., $125,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: B Davis. Inc.

Timbers Apartments, 1900 Stevens Drive, $5,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Northwest Restoration.

Columbia Villas, 245 Broadmoor St., $9,500 for heat pump. Contractor: Campbell & Co.

LN Real Estate LLC, 1350 Aaron Drive., $38,000 for demolition. Contractor: Andrist Ent.

City of Richland, 225 Columbia Point Drive, $13,600 for heat pump. Contractor: Bruce Heating and Air.

West Richland

Silara LLC, 4900 Paradise Way #100, $90,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Gale Rew Construction.

Ron Asmus, 2943 Belmont Blvd., $3.2 million for new commercial. Contractor: REA Commercial.

Mid-Columbia Libraries, 3803 W. Van Giesen St., $8,000 for sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

T Mobile USA, 5370 Astoria Road, $23,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor: SAC Wireless.

