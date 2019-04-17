Business Licenses — April 2019
City of Pasco
Alcaraz Concrete Corporation, 1625 W. A St. F
Bonny Reyes, 2420 W. Court St.
Compass Painting, 4214 Anza Borrego Ct.
J& H Construction Services, LLC 6715 S. Waldemar Ave.
Structures Engineers PLLC, 5804 Road 90, 104 D
Linaldi Trucking, 616 N. Cedar Ave.
Snag That Swag, 5412 Eisenhower Ct.
JD Landscaping LLC, 1121 N 28th Ave.
Brink’s Incorporated, 2325 W. Lewis St.
Lacoste Law PLLC, 1310 N Fifth Ave.
McPallets, 1228 S. Fifth Ave.
Sarah Flohr Media, 6207 Hampshire Court
GMG Siding & Paint, 4517 Baja Drive
Lotus Homes, 203 N. Fourth Ave.
Express Care Pasco, 5506 Road 68
DJ Silver Entertainment, 4319 Desert Plateau Drive
M& T Tax Service, 310 W. Columbia St., Suite 2
Ralph’s Garage, 609 W. Lewis St. A
Beauty Zone, 516 W. Lewis St.
La Magui Disco Bar, 1901 N. Fourth Ave.
Mitz Wealth Management LLC, 3909 Phoenix Lane
Extrado, 6203 W. Marie St.
Emily Byers Photography Inc., 3507 Hovley Lane
Charis Contractors LLC, 4311 Desert Plateau Drive
Kendar Industries, 4225 N. Capitol Ave.
Drywall Repair and Construction, 67 Bonanza Drive
Rocket Fast Delivery Services, 4621 W. River Blvd.
Insulation Management Services, 100 Garden Drive
Anasazi Builders LLC, 4235 Galway Lane
Estrella’s Magic Cleaning, 915 Seventh Ave. 917
Glistening Beauty, 920 N. Beech Ave.
V M General Landscaping and Lawn Care, 1743 S. Cascade St., Kennewick
G2 Home Inspections, 7203 W. 13th =Ave., Kennewick
Anthony’s Art Pruning, 405 S. Dawes St., Kennewick
West Coast Warehouse & Logistics Inc., 2715 Travel Plaza Way
CedarBloom’s LLC, 1436 Kimball Ave., Richland
LZ Auto Repair, 609 W. Lewis St.
Alvarez Heating & Air Conditioning, 21309 W. 51st Ave., Kennewick,
Reve Exteriors LLC CBA DaBella, 8318 W. Gage, Kennewick
On Time Taxi, 1621 W. Second Ave., Kennewick
Superior Industrial Mechanical Inc. 623 W. Seventh St. Sioux City, IA
Eclipse Heating and Cooling, 290 W. Marie Ave., Hermiston, Oregon
Flamingo Co LLC, 509 Austin Drive, West Richland
Legacy Drywall, 1351 E. Third Ave., Suite H, Kennewick
Tri-Cities Diamond, 30 Galaxy Lane, Richland
Newlook Landscaping LLC, 1008 E. 234rd Ave. Apt. A, Kennewick
85 Decibles LLC,2302 W. 50th Ave., Kennewick
Accident Chriopractic of Pasco, 1123 W. Court St., Pasco
Advance Custom Cabinets, 9896 Chelsea Court, Hayden, Idaho
Circkle K Enterprises, 61 Cedar Road
Hoopes Well Drilling, 520 Berkshire St., Richland
Living Stone Homes, 506 W. 48th Ave., Kennewick
G4 Cabinets, 3801 S. Lincoln St., Kennewick
Results Driving Technology, 3205 N. Commercial Ave. A.
Groth Family Insurance Co. DBA Don Halvo, 4021 W. Court St.
Washington Fleet & Auto Repair, 3120 Travel Plaza Way A.
HBZ Express, 424 N. 18th Ave.
Lourdes Health & Wellness, 4215 Convention Place
Blue Bridge General Construction, 1618 W. Sylvester St. C
Morrison Management Specialist, 520 N. Fourth Ave.
Gargoram Carpet Cleaning, 5706 W. Hood Ave., Kennewick
Jaldo Construction, 1711 S. 10th Ave., Yakima
Court St. Mini Mart, 3720 Court St.
Tri-City Singles, 2411 Boulder St., Richland
King Carpets, 4416 W. Riverhaven St.
CI Construction & Consulting, 209609 E. Schuster Road, Kennewick
American Eagle Family, 2907 Leavenworth Lane, Richland
Veliz Property Management, 1600 W. Clark St.,
Heather Phillips, 4102 S. Kent St., Kennewick
City of West Richland
Washington Self Storage Company, 4334 Fallon Drive, West Richland
Kona Ice of Pasco, 4003 Monterey Drive, Pasco
APC Services, LLC, 72609 E. Sundown PR SE, Kennewick
Jon Scott Floors LLC, 1506 Cimarron Ave., Richland
Fur Baby Whisperer, LLC, 1112 Perkins Ave., Richland
Baker Construction & Development, Inc. 2711 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane
Personal Winery Tours & More, 829 S.E. Scenic View Drive, College Place
Cardenas All Around Construction & Remodel LLC, 1204 11th St., Benton City
Florascapes West, LLC, 521 Dogwood Road, Pasco
A Plus Masonry LLC, 11606 Pheasant Court, Pasco
Contreras Lawn Care Service, 18304 S. Myrtle St., Kennewick
Macroberts Handyman LLC, 221007 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick
J & M Construction & Cleaning LLC, 631 S. Hugo Ave., Pasco
King Cleaner, 407 W. Sylvester St., Pasco
The Helpful Neighbor, 2324 S. Highlands Blvd.
A.B.C. Fire Control, Inc., 1113 N. Sixth Ave., YakimaHH
Iggy’s Construction, 3106 S. Highlands Blvd.
On The Move Professional Cleaning Service, 3720 Mountain Meadows Road
Quarterly Business Gateway, 5931 Deer St.
Johnny on the Spot LLC, 351 Karria Lane, Mesa
Shamrock Traffic, Inc., 110 N. Hayford Road, Spokane
Luna Quality Painting LLC, 8212 W. Octave St., Pasco
Tri-City Plastering Detail & Stone Inc., 213003 E. 22nd Ave., Kennewick
Angela’s General Construction, 210004 E. Bryson Brown Road, Kennewick
Northwest Premier Insurance Agency, 4083 W. Van Giesen St.
Felix Mobile Car Wash, 2105 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick
Sac Wireless, LLC, 1037 Thomas Ave. S.W., Renton
Lindsay Clark, 6070 Juneberry Drive
Bookkeeper 4 Me, LLC, 1901 Diamond Head Way
Michael Hughes, 5285 Everett St.
Edith Zambrano, 4033 W. Van Giesen St.
Energeo LLO, 2453 Morency Drive, Richland
Pelayo’s, 607 Lonetree Lane, Richland
KENNEWICK
McNamara Dental Services LLC, 3504 W. 34th Ave
Sparkle & Shine House Cleaning, 1819 W. Park St., Pasco
First Security, 45 W. Mead Ave., Yakima
Iron Sharpens Iron Construction, 2105 N. Steptoe St #121
Stunning Cleaning Services, 1832 W. Nixon St., Pasco
Fresh Water Industries, 7509 W. Deschutes Ave.
Clem Matylinski, 1641 Sagewood St., Richland
Wheatland Insurance Center Inc., 2626 W 43rd Place
Kennewick Fire Fighters Local 1296 Benevolent, 5502 W. 24th Ave.
Anchor Hauling LLC, 8210 Selph Landing Road, Pasco
Aspen Anesthesia PC, 9049 W. Deschutes Drive
Johnson Exteriors Inc., 1724 Garrett St. #A, Enumclaw
K.D. Steel Inc., 7004 N. Altamont St., Spokane
Revel-E Group LLC, 6725 W. Clearwater Ave.
Iplay Experience, 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Unit B110
RDO Equipment Co., 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd.
Perfection Miller Paint, 8818 W. Victoria Ave.
Olympic Pools & Construction, Inc., 1111 102nd St. S., Tacoma
Absolutely I Do, 2608 W. Deschutes Ave.
Clearwater Plumbing, 5031 W. Clearwater Ave #106
Crest Counseling Services PS, 5219 W. Clearwater Ave.
Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd.
Cathy’s Cleaning, 4104 S. Newport St.
Insulation Specialists Inc., 12415 E. Trent Ave.
Susan Lind MS LICSW, 1409 N. Pittsburgh St.
Brooks & Brooks PLLC, 7233 W. Deschutes Ave.
Asplundh Tree Expert LLC, 20004 144th Ave. N.E., Woodinville
Blue Ribbon Recovery, 127 N. Canal
Pipo’s Landscaping, 817 N. Arbutus Ave., Pasco
Richard Klingele, 309 N. Belfair Court
Gimmaka Enterprises Inc., 930 S. Johnson St.
Royal T Industries, 2619 W. Deschutes Ave.
Water Treatment Resources, 1030 N. Center Parkway
Rw Jensen Engineering, 3439 S. Buntin Court.
Freedom Counseling LLC, 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd. #200
Isela’s Janitorial & Maintenance LLC, 1912 W. Ruby St., Pasco
Mid-Columbia Tri-Cities SCORE, 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd.
Danny Wright dba Northstar Massage, 1004 W. 44th Place
It’s All in the Details LLC, 4504 W. 26th Ave.
Dutch Bros Coffee, 3918 W. Clearwater Ave.
Dutch Bros Coffee, 3 W. Columbia Drive
Fulton Management Solutions. LLC, 106206 E. Tripple Vista Drive
Renaissance Homes, 2919 Troon Court., Richland
Compass Career Solutions, 7401 W. Grandridge Blvd.
TC Black, 1702 W. 25th Place
Olson Brothers Pro-Vac, LLC, 6622 112th St. E., Puyallup
JVC Auto Repair, 112 W. Columbia Drive
Sun Market #39, 10799 Ridgeline Drive
Select Rehabilitation LLC, 7820 W. Sixth Ave.
Dutch Bros Coffee, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd.
SG Construction, 3555 Regent St., Richland
GlamourEyes, 1350 N.Louisiana St.
Antonia Housekeeping, 100 N. Irving Place
Legacy Drywall Inc., 1351 E. Third Ave. #H
Ace Appliances, 915 W. Canal Drive
Koko’s Bartini, 4309 W. 27th Place
Valencias Handyman, 815 S. Taylor Road, #D4
Marc Weber Construction LLC, 2849 S. Hartford Place
Living Stone Homes LLC, 506 W. 48th Ave
Sage Design Consulting, 2711 S. Huntington Court
Reve Exteriors LLC dba Dabella, 8318 W. Gage Blvd.
Solarity Credit Union, 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd.
Hanging H Company LLC, 1912 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington
Children’s Attic LLC, 3013 W. Kennewick Ave.
The Grounds Guys of Kennewick, 23105 S. Verbena St.
Sound Options, 3518 Sixth Ave., Tacoma
Schole Sisters, 5023 W. 12th Ave.
Hoopes Well Drilling LLC, 520 Berkshire St., Richland
Precision Configurations & Solutions, 9202 W. Gage Blvd.
Zhang Juan Spa, 7201 W. Clearwater Ave.
Home Appliance Liquidator LLC, 3517 W. Clearwater Ave.
Salem Snowdy Development LLC, 8019 W. Grand Ronde Ave.
Ty Remodel Co., 3803 W 48th Ave
Speck Three Inc., 2910 W. Clearwater Ave.
Ogden Allen Tax Service LLC, 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd.
TK University LLC, 3504 W. 34th Ave.
Oscars Lawn Care Services LLC, 1512 N. 13th Ave., Pasco
Anasazi Builders LLC, 4235 Galway Lane, Pasco
K&A Distribution LLC, 8932 W. Quinault Ave.
Shawna Taylor, 24915 S Carman Road, Cheney
NP4NP, 1519 W. 33rd Place
Osaka Sushi & Teriyaki, 4101 W. 27th Place
NS Construction, 9816 Chelan Court, Pasco
Heatherstone, 1114 W. 10th Ave.
Colossus Construction, 5809 Westport Lane, Pasco
Streakless Shine Auto Detailing LLC, 4929 W. Canal Dr.
Edgardo’s General Construction LLC, 3006 N. Road 97, Pasco
Terril Investments LLC, 5104 W. Brinkley Rd.
Stallion Realty & Development LLC, 2302 W. 50th Ave.
TWG Property Group, 5601 W. Clearwater Ave.
G2 Home Inspections, 7203 W. 13th Ave., Kennewick
Affordable Handyman Services LLC, 606 Madrona Ave.
Spotted Fox Inc., 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd
Bre Transportation LLC, 1625 W. A St., Pasco
K11 Oil Spa LLC, 4012 W. Clearwater Ave.
Evolution Nutrition Meal Prep, 8804 W. Sixth Ave.
Leadpink, 10505 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
Recovery Ace Inc., 1806 S. Rainier Pl.
Anthony’s Art Running, 405 S. Dawes St.
VM General Landscaping & Lawn Care LLC, 1743 S. Cascade St.
Potentials Ag LLC, 5908 W. 20th Ave.
Khurshed Sharifov, 1408 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick
Cederbloom’s LLC, 1436 Kimball Ave., Richland
Advanced Home Solutions LLC, 126 Orchard Court, Richland
Norma’s Healthcare Non-Medical LLC, 1507 N. Montana Court
Mendonca LLC, 8180 W. Fourth Ave.
King of the Road Transports LLC, 4184 W. Grand Ronde Ave.
Dentures 4 U Lab, 5219 W. Clearwater Ave..
Catherine Groff, 902 N. Keller St.
New Vision Floor Covering & Remodels LLC, 715 W. Brown St., Pasco
Dh Companies LLC, 3710 Canyon Lakes Drive
Fengyun Zhu, 8903 W. Gage Blvd.
Dust Bunny, 4931 W. 24th Pl.
EJ Construction LLC, 611 S. Douglas Ave, Pasco
A&M Premier Construction LLC, 200802 E. Game Farm Road
Blue Viking, 4707 W. Seventh Ave.
Nicholas Thai, 2550 Duportail St., Richland
Transient Coffee Company, 408 N. Georgia St.
Uberxtc, 218 E. Fifth Ave.
Roadrunners Insulation LLC, 1519 W. Irving St., Pasco
Meraki, 520 N. Edison St.
Heathco, 2539 S. Underwood St.
My Daycare, 2510 W. Seventh Ave.
Just Train Smarter LLC, 725 N. Center Parkway
Jocelyn Reyes, 1906 W. 37th Ave.
85 Decibels LLC, 2302 W. 50th Ave.
AR General Construction LLC, 932 W. Brown St., Pasco
Dance Images West, 6515 W. Clearwater Ave.
H&R Enterprise, 4102 S. Kent St.
Shellback Brewing, 6400 W. 13th Ct.
Iris G Beauty, 8905 W. Gage Blvd.
Horse Heaven Customs LLC, 3919 W. Hood Ct.
Pilgrim & Company, 2913 W. John Day Ave.
Audio King & Tinting 2 LLC, 4215 W. Clearwater Ave.
Hary Cleaner, 1905 N. 11th Ave., Pasco
Cheryl’s Caregiving, 4203 W. Kennewick Ave. #12
Marwa Jaber Interpreter, 3707 W. 21st Ave.
Bad Boy Transportation, 337 S. Johnson St.
Forget Me Knot Photography, 2014 W. Sixth Ave.
Hair By B, 117 N. Ely St.
Mineer’s Home Maintenance, 2511 N. Fifth Ave. #E, Pasco
Honey Plants, 1716 W. Eighth Place
Nuketown Beard Co., 2105 N. Steptoe St.
Jon C. Consulting, 533 W. 26th Place
Marlie Buriak, 104 Vista Way
Lisa Janell Decker, 104 S. Williams St.
Ram Ski Transports Corp., 633 S. Everett St.
Yizel’s Cleaning Services, 332 W. Bonneville St., Pasco
Leeann M. Holt Attorney at Law, 1020 N. Center Pkwy
Valencia Counseling Services, 3311 W. Clearwater Ave. #D272
Crooked Spike Outfitters, 5000 W. 19th Ave.
Brink S Bees, 1203 W. 16th Place
Bobbis Cleaning Service, 1710 W. Second Ave.
Deez Cleaning, 111 W. Second Ave.
Ade Safety, 4213 W. 21st Ave.
Coordinated Benefits LLC, 6917 W. Grandridge Blvd.
Jan’s Cleaning, 3 N. Kellogg St.
Tw Clark Construction LLC, 1117 N. Evergreen Rd. #1, Spokane Valley
Hotels A1 LLC, 21505 Cottonwood Drive
Kennewick Hilton Garden Inn, 701 N. Young St.
JD Hendler Associates LLC, 3331 W. Canyon Lakes Drive
Floors-R-Us, 1000 W. Fifth Ave., #B202
Julia Cruzen PLLC, 201 N. Edison St.
American Towers LLC, 410 E. Kennewick Ave.
ATC Sequoia LLC, 1305 W. Fourth Ave.
Kimberly Waters, 9 W. Kennewick Ave.
Inca Mexican Restaurant LLC, 201 N. Edison St.
Prater Electric Inc., 28806 S. 816 PR SE
Ultimate Home Designs LLC, 1400 S. Grant St.
Pro Carpet Installers, 518 S. Anderson St.
Leyte F. Martinez, 809 S. Ivy St.
Kenneth Patrick Schmidt, 222 E. Bruneau Ave. # B
One Stop Construction Inc., 408 Douglass Ave., Richland
Alpha Retirement Plan Consultants LLC, 8511 W. Clearwater Ave.
Amy Manor-Downs LMT, 8797 W. Gage Blvd.
American Towers LLC, 2312 S. Ely St.
Tight Line Ventures LLC, 8804 W. Victoria Ave.
Vintage 62 Photo Booth, 3300 S. Tweedt St.
Paradigm Innovative Health PLLC, 7403 W. Arrowhead Ave.
Jnr Flooring, 14910 S. 1977 PR SE
HME Properties LLC, 4112 W. Kennewick Ave.
Isaac’s Carpet Service, 4302 W. Hood Ave.
Amazon.Com Services Inc., 7011 W. Canal Drive
Ds Concrete Construction LLC, 6729 Bitterroot Ave., Pasco
RDO Equipment Co., 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd.
Valhalla’s Workbench, 504 W. Kennewick Ave.
Boiada Brazilian Grill LLC, 8418 W. Gage Blvd.
Greater Columbia Behavioral Health LLC, 101 N. Edison St.
3HM LLC, 8511 W. Clearwater Ave.
Sun Meadows Community LLC, 3324 W. 19th Ave.
Columbia Ridge Pools & Landscapes LLC, 4021 W. Sylvester St., Pasco
Laws of Motion LLC dba Defensive Driving School, 4303 W. 27th Ave.
Ci Construction & Consulting LLC, 209609 E. Schuster Road
Santos Bros Farm LLC, 143504 S. Finley Road
DGJ< Transport LLC, 424 S. Rainier St.
Dynamic Building Solutions LLC, 4910 Sahara Drive, Pasco
Desert Vista Houses LLC, 8382 W. Gage Blvd.
Desert Sage Practical Defense, 210 W. 21st Ave.
Phoenix Counseling Services LLC, 5219 W. Clearwater Ave.
American Welder Service, 504 E. First Ave.
4 Kings Construction LLC, 5132 Truman Lane, Pasco
Tri-City Vaperz LLC, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd.
Shaklee & White PLLC, 5861 W. Clearwater Ave.
Diamond Back Concrete LLC, 3045 S. Fillmore Place
Veksel Consulting & Contracting LLC, 615 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee
Homeplate LLC, 233 W. 52nd Ave.
Lucky Puppy Grooming, 1407 N. Young St.
Pixie Dust Cleaning Services, 1418 W. Sixth Ave.
Es Pro-Shield Painting & Flooring LLC, 1508 W. 35th Loop
Behavioral Health Ombuds Service LLC, 101 N. Edison St.
Perfect Landscaping, 1004 N. Beech Ave., Pasco
Effleurage, 920 W. Canal Drive
Glez Painting, 113 Walnut St., Bingen
Purely Kleen Maid Services, 4015 S. Fisher St.
No Stress Houses LLC, 8382 W. Gage Blvd.
Brian Spiller, 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd.
Kaila Mitchell Counseling LLC, 750 Swift Blvd., Richland
Katie Osborn, 4303 W. 27th Ave.
Gonzalez Handyman Construction, 1154 Cherry Circle, East Wenatchee
Jennencosmo, 5453 Ridgeline Drive
Ever Lashing Brows, 319 W. Kennewick Ave.
A Stroke of Genius, 9202 W. Gage Blvd.
Simplie Landscaping LLC, 2706 Glendive Court, Pasco
Parshall Services, 423 E. Third Ave.
Lauren Cornwell Personal & Group Training, 616 W. 10th Ave.
Root Realty LLC, 3304 W. Metaline Place
DNB, 3401 S. Johnson St.
Dot Dot Smile Anne Diaz, 8504 W. Fourth Place
Jason Michael Tubac, 4224 W. John Day Place
Express Heating & Cooling LLC, 3703 W. Kennewick Ave.
Gargoram Carpet Cleaning LLC, 5706 W. Hood Ave.
Clear Water Wash LLC, 6601 W. Clearwater Ave.
Primo’s Lawn Care Services LLC, 909 W. Margaret St., Pasco
Vinci Homes LLC, 1802 W. Fourth Ave.
Soul Bitten Bites, 8716 W. Clearwater Place
