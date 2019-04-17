Menu

Business Licenses — April 2019

TCAJOB Staff|April 2019

City of Pasco

Alcaraz Concrete Corporation, 1625 W. A St. F

Bonny Reyes, 2420 W. Court St.

Compass Painting, 4214 Anza Borrego Ct.

J& H Construction Services, LLC 6715 S. Waldemar Ave.

Structures Engineers PLLC, 5804 Road 90, 104 D

Linaldi Trucking, 616 N. Cedar Ave.

Snag That Swag, 5412 Eisenhower Ct.

JD Landscaping LLC, 1121 N 28th Ave.

Brink’s Incorporated, 2325 W. Lewis St.

Lacoste Law PLLC, 1310 N Fifth Ave.

McPallets, 1228 S. Fifth Ave.

Sarah Flohr Media, 6207 Hampshire Court

GMG Siding & Paint, 4517 Baja Drive

Lotus Homes, 203 N. Fourth Ave.

Express Care Pasco, 5506 Road 68

DJ Silver Entertainment, 4319 Desert Plateau Drive

M& T Tax Service, 310 W. Columbia St., Suite 2

Ralph’s Garage, 609 W. Lewis St. A

Beauty Zone, 516 W. Lewis St.

La Magui Disco Bar, 1901 N. Fourth Ave.

Mitz Wealth Management LLC, 3909 Phoenix Lane

Extrado, 6203 W. Marie St.

Emily Byers Photography Inc., 3507 Hovley Lane

Charis Contractors LLC, 4311 Desert Plateau Drive

Kendar Industries, 4225 N. Capitol Ave.

Drywall Repair and Construction, 67 Bonanza Drive

Rocket Fast Delivery Services, 4621 W. River Blvd.

Insulation Management Services, 100 Garden Drive

Anasazi Builders LLC, 4235 Galway Lane

Estrella’s Magic Cleaning, 915 Seventh Ave. 917

Glistening Beauty, 920 N. Beech Ave.

V M General Landscaping and Lawn Care, 1743 S. Cascade St., Kennewick

G2 Home Inspections, 7203 W. 13th =Ave., Kennewick

Anthony’s Art Pruning, 405 S. Dawes St., Kennewick

West Coast Warehouse & Logistics Inc., 2715 Travel Plaza Way

CedarBloom’s LLC, 1436 Kimball Ave., Richland

LZ Auto Repair, 609 W. Lewis St.

Alvarez Heating & Air Conditioning, 21309 W. 51st Ave., Kennewick,

Reve Exteriors LLC CBA DaBella, 8318 W. Gage, Kennewick

On Time Taxi, 1621 W. Second Ave., Kennewick

Superior Industrial Mechanical Inc. 623 W. Seventh St. Sioux City, IA

Eclipse Heating and Cooling, 290 W. Marie Ave., Hermiston, Oregon

Flamingo Co LLC, 509 Austin Drive, West Richland

Legacy Drywall, 1351 E. Third Ave., Suite H, Kennewick

Tri-Cities Diamond, 30 Galaxy Lane, Richland

Newlook Landscaping LLC, 1008 E. 234rd Ave. Apt. A, Kennewick

85 Decibles LLC,2302 W. 50th Ave., Kennewick

Accident Chriopractic of Pasco, 1123 W. Court St., Pasco

Advance Custom Cabinets, 9896 Chelsea Court, Hayden, Idaho

Circkle K Enterprises, 61 Cedar Road

Hoopes Well Drilling, 520 Berkshire St., Richland

Living Stone Homes, 506 W. 48th Ave., Kennewick

G4 Cabinets, 3801 S. Lincoln St., Kennewick

Results Driving Technology, 3205 N. Commercial Ave. A.

Groth Family Insurance Co. DBA Don Halvo, 4021 W. Court St.

Washington Fleet & Auto Repair, 3120 Travel Plaza Way A.

HBZ Express, 424 N. 18th Ave.

Lourdes Health & Wellness, 4215 Convention Place

Blue Bridge General Construction, 1618 W. Sylvester St. C

Morrison Management Specialist, 520 N. Fourth Ave.

Gargoram Carpet Cleaning, 5706 W. Hood Ave., Kennewick

Jaldo Construction, 1711 S. 10th Ave., Yakima

Court St. Mini Mart, 3720 Court St.

Tri-City Singles, 2411 Boulder St., Richland

King Carpets, 4416 W. Riverhaven St.

CI Construction & Consulting, 209609 E. Schuster Road, Kennewick

American Eagle Family, 2907 Leavenworth Lane, Richland

Veliz Property Management, 1600 W. Clark St.,

Heather Phillips, 4102 S. Kent St., Kennewick

City of West Richland

Washington Self Storage Company, 4334 Fallon Drive, West Richland

Kona Ice of Pasco, 4003 Monterey Drive, Pasco

APC Services, LLC, 72609 E. Sundown PR SE, Kennewick

Jon Scott Floors LLC, 1506 Cimarron Ave., Richland

Fur Baby Whisperer, LLC, 1112 Perkins Ave., Richland

Baker Construction & Development, Inc. 2711 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane

Personal Winery Tours & More, 829 S.E. Scenic View Drive, College Place

Cardenas All Around Construction & Remodel LLC, 1204 11th St., Benton City

Florascapes West, LLC, 521 Dogwood Road, Pasco

A Plus Masonry LLC, 11606 Pheasant Court, Pasco

Contreras Lawn Care Service, 18304 S. Myrtle St., Kennewick

Macroberts Handyman LLC, 221007 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick

J & M Construction & Cleaning LLC, 631 S. Hugo Ave., Pasco

King Cleaner, 407 W. Sylvester St., Pasco

The Helpful Neighbor, 2324 S. Highlands Blvd.

A.B.C. Fire Control, Inc., 1113 N. Sixth Ave., YakimaHH

Iggy’s Construction, 3106 S. Highlands Blvd.

On The Move Professional Cleaning Service, 3720 Mountain Meadows Road

Quarterly Business Gateway, 5931 Deer St.

Johnny on the Spot LLC, 351 Karria Lane, Mesa

Shamrock Traffic, Inc., 110 N. Hayford Road, Spokane

Luna Quality Painting LLC, 8212 W. Octave St., Pasco

Tri-City Plastering Detail & Stone Inc., 213003 E. 22nd Ave., Kennewick

Angela’s General Construction, 210004 E. Bryson Brown Road, Kennewick

Northwest Premier Insurance Agency, 4083 W. Van Giesen St.

Felix Mobile Car Wash, 2105 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick

Sac Wireless, LLC, 1037 Thomas Ave. S.W., Renton

Lindsay Clark, 6070 Juneberry Drive

Bookkeeper 4 Me, LLC, 1901 Diamond Head Way

Michael Hughes, 5285 Everett St.

Edith Zambrano, 4033 W. Van Giesen St.

Energeo LLO, 2453 Morency Drive, Richland

Pelayo’s, 607 Lonetree Lane, Richland

KENNEWICK

McNamara Dental Services LLC, 3504 W. 34th Ave

Sparkle & Shine House Cleaning, 1819 W. Park St., Pasco

First Security, 45 W. Mead Ave., Yakima

Iron Sharpens Iron Construction, 2105 N. Steptoe St #121

Stunning Cleaning Services, 1832 W. Nixon St., Pasco

Fresh Water Industries, 7509 W. Deschutes Ave.

Clem Matylinski, 1641 Sagewood St., Richland

Wheatland Insurance Center Inc., 2626 W 43rd Place

Kennewick Fire Fighters Local 1296 Benevolent, 5502 W. 24th Ave.

Anchor Hauling LLC, 8210 Selph Landing Road, Pasco

Aspen Anesthesia PC, 9049 W. Deschutes Drive

Johnson Exteriors Inc., 1724 Garrett St. #A, Enumclaw

K.D. Steel Inc., 7004 N. Altamont St., Spokane

Revel-E Group LLC, 6725 W. Clearwater Ave.

Iplay Experience, 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Unit B110

RDO Equipment Co., 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

Perfection Miller Paint, 8818 W. Victoria Ave.

Olympic Pools & Construction, Inc., 1111 102nd St. S., Tacoma

Absolutely I Do, 2608 W. Deschutes Ave.

Clearwater Plumbing, 5031 W. Clearwater Ave #106

Crest Counseling Services PS, 5219 W. Clearwater Ave.

Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

Cathy’s Cleaning, 4104 S. Newport St.

Insulation Specialists Inc., 12415 E. Trent Ave.

Susan Lind MS LICSW, 1409 N. Pittsburgh St.

Brooks & Brooks PLLC, 7233 W. Deschutes Ave.

Asplundh Tree Expert LLC, 20004 144th Ave. N.E., Woodinville

Blue Ribbon Recovery, 127 N. Canal

Pipo’s Landscaping, 817 N. Arbutus Ave., Pasco

Richard Klingele, 309 N. Belfair Court

Gimmaka Enterprises Inc., 930 S. Johnson St.

Royal T Industries, 2619 W. Deschutes Ave.

Water Treatment Resources, 1030 N. Center Parkway

Rw Jensen Engineering, 3439 S. Buntin Court.

Freedom Counseling LLC, 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd. #200

Isela’s Janitorial & Maintenance LLC, 1912 W. Ruby St., Pasco

Mid-Columbia Tri-Cities SCORE, 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd.

Danny Wright dba Northstar Massage, 1004 W. 44th Place

It’s All in the Details LLC, 4504 W. 26th Ave.

Dutch Bros Coffee, 3918 W. Clearwater Ave.

Dutch Bros Coffee, 3 W. Columbia Drive

Fulton Management Solutions. LLC, 106206 E. Tripple Vista Drive

Renaissance Homes, 2919 Troon Court., Richland

Compass Career Solutions, 7401 W. Grandridge Blvd.

TC Black, 1702 W. 25th Place

Olson Brothers Pro-Vac, LLC, 6622 112th St. E., Puyallup

JVC Auto Repair, 112 W. Columbia Drive

Sun Market #39, 10799 Ridgeline Drive

Select Rehabilitation LLC, 7820 W. Sixth Ave.

Dutch Bros Coffee, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

SG Construction, 3555 Regent St., Richland

GlamourEyes, 1350 N.Louisiana St.

Antonia Housekeeping, 100 N. Irving Place

Legacy Drywall Inc., 1351 E. Third Ave. #H

Ace Appliances, 915 W. Canal Drive

Koko’s Bartini, 4309 W. 27th Place

Valencias Handyman, 815 S. Taylor Road, #D4

Marc Weber Construction LLC, 2849 S. Hartford Place

Living Stone Homes LLC, 506 W. 48th Ave

Sage Design Consulting, 2711 S. Huntington Court

Reve Exteriors LLC dba Dabella, 8318 W. Gage Blvd.

Solarity Credit Union, 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd.

Hanging H Company LLC, 1912 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington

Children’s Attic LLC, 3013 W. Kennewick Ave.

The Grounds Guys of Kennewick, 23105 S. Verbena St.

Sound Options, 3518 Sixth Ave., Tacoma

Schole Sisters, 5023 W. 12th Ave.

Hoopes Well Drilling LLC, 520 Berkshire St., Richland

Precision Configurations & Solutions, 9202 W. Gage Blvd.

Zhang Juan Spa, 7201 W. Clearwater Ave.

Home Appliance Liquidator LLC, 3517 W. Clearwater Ave.

Salem Snowdy Development LLC, 8019 W. Grand Ronde Ave.

Ty Remodel Co., 3803 W 48th Ave

Speck Three Inc., 2910 W. Clearwater Ave.

Ogden Allen Tax Service LLC, 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd.

TK University LLC, 3504 W. 34th Ave.

Oscars Lawn Care Services LLC, 1512 N. 13th Ave., Pasco

Anasazi Builders LLC, 4235 Galway Lane, Pasco

K&A Distribution LLC, 8932 W. Quinault Ave.

Shawna Taylor, 24915 S Carman Road, Cheney

NP4NP, 1519 W. 33rd Place

Osaka Sushi & Teriyaki, 4101 W. 27th Place

NS Construction, 9816 Chelan Court, Pasco

Heatherstone, 1114 W. 10th Ave.

Colossus Construction, 5809 Westport Lane, Pasco

Streakless Shine Auto Detailing LLC, 4929 W. Canal Dr.

Edgardo’s General Construction LLC, 3006 N. Road 97, Pasco

Terril Investments LLC, 5104 W. Brinkley Rd.

Stallion Realty & Development LLC, 2302 W. 50th Ave.

TWG Property Group, 5601 W. Clearwater Ave.

G2 Home Inspections, 7203 W. 13th Ave., Kennewick

Affordable Handyman Services LLC, 606 Madrona Ave.

Spotted Fox Inc., 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd

Bre Transportation LLC, 1625 W. A St., Pasco

K11 Oil Spa LLC, 4012 W. Clearwater Ave.

Evolution Nutrition Meal Prep, 8804 W. Sixth Ave.

Leadpink, 10505 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

Recovery Ace Inc., 1806 S. Rainier Pl.

Anthony’s Art Running, 405 S. Dawes St.

VM General Landscaping & Lawn Care LLC, 1743 S. Cascade St.

Potentials Ag LLC, 5908 W. 20th Ave.

Khurshed Sharifov, 1408 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick

Cederbloom’s LLC, 1436 Kimball Ave., Richland

Advanced Home Solutions LLC, 126 Orchard Court, Richland

Norma’s Healthcare Non-Medical LLC, 1507 N. Montana Court

Mendonca LLC, 8180 W. Fourth Ave.

King of the Road Transports LLC, 4184 W. Grand Ronde Ave.

Dentures 4 U Lab, 5219 W. Clearwater Ave..

Catherine Groff, 902 N. Keller St.

New Vision Floor Covering & Remodels LLC, 715 W. Brown St., Pasco

Dh Companies LLC, 3710 Canyon Lakes Drive

Fengyun Zhu, 8903 W. Gage Blvd.

Dust Bunny, 4931 W. 24th Pl.

EJ Construction LLC, 611 S. Douglas Ave, Pasco

A&M Premier Construction LLC, 200802 E. Game Farm Road

Blue Viking, 4707 W. Seventh Ave.

Nicholas Thai, 2550 Duportail St., Richland

Transient Coffee Company, 408 N. Georgia St.

Uberxtc, 218 E. Fifth Ave.

Roadrunners Insulation LLC, 1519 W. Irving St., Pasco

Meraki, 520 N. Edison St.

Heathco, 2539 S. Underwood St.

My Daycare, 2510 W. Seventh Ave.

Just Train Smarter LLC, 725 N. Center Parkway

Jocelyn Reyes, 1906 W. 37th Ave.

85 Decibels LLC, 2302 W. 50th Ave.

AR General Construction LLC, 932 W. Brown St., Pasco

Dance Images West, 6515 W. Clearwater Ave.

H&R Enterprise, 4102 S. Kent St.

Shellback Brewing, 6400 W. 13th Ct.

Iris G Beauty, 8905 W. Gage Blvd.

Horse Heaven Customs LLC, 3919 W. Hood Ct.

Pilgrim & Company, 2913 W. John Day Ave.

Audio King & Tinting 2 LLC, 4215 W. Clearwater Ave.

Hary Cleaner, 1905 N. 11th Ave., Pasco

Cheryl’s Caregiving, 4203 W. Kennewick Ave. #12

Marwa Jaber Interpreter, 3707 W. 21st Ave.

Bad Boy Transportation, 337 S. Johnson St.

Forget Me Knot Photography, 2014 W. Sixth Ave.

Hair By B, 117 N. Ely St.

Mineer’s Home Maintenance, 2511 N. Fifth Ave. #E, Pasco

Honey Plants, 1716 W. Eighth Place

Nuketown Beard Co., 2105 N. Steptoe St.

Jon C. Consulting, 533 W. 26th Place

Marlie Buriak, 104 Vista Way

Lisa Janell Decker, 104 S. Williams St.

Ram Ski Transports Corp., 633 S. Everett St.

Yizel’s Cleaning Services, 332 W. Bonneville St., Pasco

Leeann M. Holt Attorney at Law, 1020 N. Center Pkwy

Valencia Counseling Services, 3311 W. Clearwater Ave. #D272

Crooked Spike Outfitters, 5000 W. 19th Ave.

Brink S Bees, 1203 W. 16th Place

Bobbis Cleaning Service, 1710 W. Second Ave.

Deez Cleaning, 111 W. Second Ave.

Ade Safety, 4213 W. 21st Ave.

Coordinated Benefits LLC, 6917 W. Grandridge Blvd.

Jan’s Cleaning, 3 N. Kellogg St.

Tw Clark Construction LLC, 1117 N. Evergreen Rd. #1, Spokane Valley

Hotels A1 LLC, 21505 Cottonwood Drive

Kennewick Hilton Garden Inn, 701 N. Young St.

JD Hendler Associates LLC, 3331 W. Canyon Lakes Drive

Floors-R-Us, 1000 W. Fifth Ave., #B202

Julia Cruzen PLLC, 201 N. Edison St.

American Towers LLC, 410 E. Kennewick Ave.

ATC Sequoia LLC, 1305 W. Fourth Ave.

Kimberly Waters, 9 W. Kennewick Ave.

Inca Mexican Restaurant LLC, 201 N. Edison St.

Prater Electric Inc., 28806 S. 816 PR SE

Ultimate Home Designs LLC, 1400 S. Grant St.

Pro Carpet Installers, 518 S. Anderson St.

Leyte F. Martinez, 809 S. Ivy St.

Kenneth Patrick Schmidt, 222 E. Bruneau Ave. # B

One Stop Construction Inc., 408 Douglass Ave., Richland

Alpha Retirement Plan Consultants LLC, 8511 W. Clearwater Ave.

Amy Manor-Downs LMT, 8797 W. Gage Blvd.

American Towers LLC, 2312 S. Ely St.

Tight Line Ventures LLC, 8804 W. Victoria Ave.

Vintage 62 Photo Booth, 3300 S. Tweedt St.

Paradigm Innovative Health PLLC, 7403 W. Arrowhead Ave.

Jnr Flooring, 14910 S. 1977 PR SE

HME Properties LLC, 4112 W. Kennewick Ave.

Isaac’s Carpet Service, 4302 W. Hood Ave.

Amazon.Com Services Inc., 7011 W. Canal Drive

Ds Concrete Construction LLC, 6729 Bitterroot Ave., Pasco

RDO Equipment Co., 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

Valhalla’s Workbench, 504 W. Kennewick Ave.

Boiada Brazilian Grill LLC, 8418 W. Gage Blvd.

Greater Columbia Behavioral Health LLC, 101 N. Edison St.

3HM LLC, 8511 W. Clearwater Ave.

Sun Meadows Community LLC, 3324 W. 19th Ave.

Columbia Ridge Pools & Landscapes LLC, 4021 W. Sylvester St., Pasco

Laws of Motion LLC dba Defensive Driving School, 4303 W. 27th Ave.

Ci Construction & Consulting LLC, 209609 E. Schuster Road

Santos Bros Farm LLC, 143504 S. Finley Road

DGJ< Transport LLC, 424 S. Rainier St.

Dynamic Building Solutions LLC, 4910 Sahara Drive, Pasco

Desert Vista Houses LLC, 8382 W. Gage Blvd.

Desert Sage Practical Defense, 210 W. 21st Ave.

Phoenix Counseling Services LLC, 5219 W. Clearwater Ave.

American Welder Service, 504 E. First Ave.

4 Kings Construction LLC, 5132 Truman Lane, Pasco

Tri-City Vaperz LLC, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

Shaklee & White PLLC, 5861 W. Clearwater Ave.

Diamond Back Concrete LLC, 3045 S. Fillmore Place

Veksel Consulting & Contracting LLC, 615 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee

Homeplate LLC, 233 W. 52nd Ave.

Lucky Puppy Grooming, 1407 N. Young St.

Pixie Dust Cleaning Services, 1418 W. Sixth Ave.

Es Pro-Shield Painting & Flooring LLC, 1508 W. 35th Loop

Behavioral Health Ombuds Service LLC, 101 N. Edison St.

Perfect Landscaping, 1004 N. Beech Ave., Pasco

Effleurage, 920 W. Canal Drive

Glez Painting, 113 Walnut St., Bingen

Purely Kleen Maid Services, 4015 S. Fisher St.

No Stress Houses LLC, 8382 W. Gage Blvd.

Brian Spiller, 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd.

Kaila Mitchell Counseling LLC, 750 Swift Blvd., Richland

Katie Osborn, 4303 W. 27th Ave.

Gonzalez Handyman Construction, 1154 Cherry Circle, East Wenatchee

Jennencosmo, 5453 Ridgeline Drive

Ever Lashing Brows, 319 W. Kennewick Ave.

A Stroke of Genius, 9202 W. Gage Blvd.

Simplie Landscaping LLC, 2706 Glendive Court, Pasco

Parshall Services, 423 E. Third Ave.

Lauren Cornwell Personal & Group Training, 616 W. 10th Ave.

Root Realty LLC, 3304 W. Metaline Place

DNB, 3401 S. Johnson St.

Dot Dot Smile Anne Diaz, 8504 W. Fourth Place

Jason Michael Tubac, 4224 W. John Day Place

Express Heating & Cooling LLC, 3703 W. Kennewick Ave.

Gargoram Carpet Cleaning LLC, 5706 W. Hood Ave.

Clear Water Wash LLC, 6601 W. Clearwater Ave.

Primo’s Lawn Care Services LLC, 909 W. Margaret St., Pasco

Vinci Homes LLC, 1802 W. Fourth Ave.

Soul Bitten Bites, 8716 W. Clearwater Place

