Complete Healthcare for Women buys larger building

Robin Wojtanik|April 2019

Richland medical practice to move into site on Jadwin Avenue

A Richland OB-GYN bought a building not far from his current clinic and will move into a newly remodeled facility this summer.

Dr. Richard Lorenzo has seen patients at 1050 Gilmore Ave., Suite A, since August 2015.

His new practice will be at 1045 Jadwin Ave., almost directly behind the space Lorenzo has been renting on Gilmore, on land originally owned by the federal government in the 1950s.

The building was recently purchased for $795,000 by Lorenzo’s real estate holding company, Issoma LLC.

“Just like with housing, it’s smarter to own than rent,” said Kerry Lorenzo, Richard’s wife and marketing assistant for Complete Healthcare for Women.

“The building had been for sale for quite a while,” Kerry said. “We couldn’t find somewhere to build brand new and as close to Kadlec as he wanted to be. So this was the right fit for both the location and need.”

Complete Healthcare for Women will move into a 5,500-square-foot portion of the building that’s been vacant for a while.

The space is about 1,200 square feet larger than Lorenzo’s current clinic.

Two other tenants are in the 8,400-square-foot Jadwin building and will remain there, including Spink Engineering and the Richland Education Association.

Renovations valued at $350,000 are just getting underway by Tri-Rivers Construction Services of Kennewick.

The building is more than 25 years old, and both exterior and interior updates are planned.

Kerry said the intention is to create a “classy, spa-like” atmosphere for patients.

The doctor recently bought a new laser that can perform tattoo and hair removal, and the new services will be offered in the new location.

The practice may use more of the vacant space and hire an aesthetician, if the cosmetic procedures prove popular.

Kerry said the intent is to have the renovations finished and the move completed by early summer.

