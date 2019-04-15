A new pub will revive the focus on craft beers in a West Richland strip mall.

Marcos Vargas and Melissa Rabideau bought Wook’s Craft & Cork and reopened in late March as Lazy River Taphouse.

“Everyone really liked what (the former owner) was building with it, so we didn’t want to stray that far from the music, neighborhood, ‘everybody knows your name’ kind of ‘Cheers’ vibe, but just add our own thing,” Rabideau said of the four-year-old Wook’s.

The new name is a nod to the nearby Yakima River, a popular destination for locals wanting to drift and float downriver in the summertime.

“It promotes a chill, relaxing vibe after a day at work or on the weekend,” Rabideau said. “Chillin’ on the lazy river, having a good time, listening to music.”

Lazy River is at 4033 W. Van Giesen, Ste. E, behind Roasters Coffee, near the intersection of S. 40th Ave.

For those who have visited Wook’s, the new owners say the bar will look about “half like the old place and half with new features,” Vargas said.

During the two months the bar was closed for remodeling, the couple added a kitchen.

The bar will open without food to start, but eventually will offer appetizers and possibly breakfast.

“We didn’t want to change it up too much for the regulars, but we saw the opportunity to make it something even more great, especially by adding a kitchen,” Vargas said.

Beers on tap are Northwest-dominant, but also include offerings from California, Montana and Hawaii.

The taphouse also will offer tap takeovers by Northwest breweries, which will exclusively pour their beers for a night.

Lazy River also serves local wines and plans to bring in a winerator to dispense wine on tap. “We’d like to get some more women in here to join the men who tend to drink the beer,” Rabideau said.

There is a new shuffleboard table and the corner music stage remains.

The former owner frequently brought in live bands and offered open mic nights, and those traditions will continue.

Be Tricky is the first band scheduled, with the trio performing electrifying blues at 8 p.m. April 20.

The couple bought the business for $30,000, and invested about $25,000 into the remodel, getting help with construction from family, but also using Hometown Electric and Adrian’s Pro Plumbing for some of the work.

The pub, which does not serve liquor, is open seven days a week, with varying hours: from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday; from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Three employees cover the bar, including the lone Wook’s staffer who returned to pour beer for the new owners.

Vargas is excited for past regulars to return to their old haunt.

“They’re going to come in and see a brighter, more vibrant energy in the house. It’s a clean, enjoyable spot to drink some beer,” he said.

Lazy River Taphouse: 4033 W. Van Giesen, Suite E, West Richland; 509-420-4316; Facebook.