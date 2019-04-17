Liquor Licenses — April 2019
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
BENTON COUNTY
NEW APPLICATIONS
Pik-A-Pop #8, 526 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick. License type: grocery store-beer/wine. Application type: assumption.
Hilton Garden Inn, 701 N. Young St., Kennewick. License type: direct shipment
receiver in Washington only. Application type: new.
Horn Rapids Golf Course, 2800 Clubhouse Lane, Richland. License type: beer/wine rest. Application type: assumption.
Shogun Teriyaki & Sushi, 760 Dalton St., Richland. License type: beer/wine rest. with taproom. Application type: assumption.
Pizza Hut, 7605 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine rest.; off premises. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu.
Pizza Hut, 1902 George Washington Way, Richland. License type: beer/wine rest.; off premises. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu.
CG Public House and Catering, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave., Ste. A, Kennewick. License type: Direct shipment receiver in Washington only; spirits/beer/wine restaurant and lounge; catering; kegs to go. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu.
MV Chrysalis, 458-C Columbia Point Drive, Richland. License type: spirits/wine/beer/restaurant ship/lounge; off premises sale wine. Application type: assumption.
Naoi Calioini Oga, 100821 E. Brandon Drive, Kennewick. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters; grower. Application type: new.
APPROVED
CG Public House and Catering, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave., Ste. A, Kennewick. License type: Direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu.
Wautoma Wines, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: added/change off class/in lieu.
Valicoff Family Farm, 500 Merlot Drive, Ste. C, Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: change of corporate officer.
Silos, 12125 W. Clearwater Ave., Ste. B, Kennewick. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: new.
Thai Baan Khun Ya, 94 Lee Blvd., Richland. License type: beer/wine rest. Application type: assumption.
Level Up Arcade Bar, 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: new.
Smasne Cellars, 590 Merlot Drive, Ste. A, Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters, addl. loc. Application type: new.
DISCONTINUED
RA Freeman, 504 Melissa St., Richland. License type: wine distributor.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
NEW APPLICATIONS
Thompson Hill Cellars,410 N. Newport Drive, Mesa. License type: beer/wine specialty shop. Application type: new application.
APPROVED
Pizza Hut,1921 N. Court St., Pasco. License type: beer/wine rest- beer; off premises. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu.
Court St. Mini Mart, 3720 W. Court St., Pasco. License type: 450, grocery store-beer/wine. Application type: assumption.
Magill’s Restaurant & Catering, 3214 Road 68, Pasco. License type: 350, direct-shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: assumption.
Supermex El Pueblo Market, 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. License type: direct shipment receiver in/out of Washington. Application type: added/change of class.
