Lourdes Health names new CEO

An experienced hospital CEO who headed up hospitals in Olympia, Kansas, Iowa and Texas will add Lourdes Health in Pasco to his résumé.

Robert Monical has been named chief executive officer of Lourdes, which serves Pasco, Kennewick and Richland from 12 locations.

He begins his new role April 29.

Robert Monical

“I’m honored to join the Lourdes team and to become a part of the Tri-Cities region,” Monical said in a news release. “I’ve heard such great things about the hospital, its employees, physicians and communities. I’m excited to collaborate with everyone to strengthen health care here and enhance the health and well-being of those we serve.”

Monical comes to Lourdes from Capital Medical Center, a LifePoint hospital in Olympia, where he was chief operating officer.

Lourdes experienced a lot of change in 2018. Tennessee-based RCCH HealthCare Partners acquired Lourdes Health Network in September. Then, RCCH merged with LifePoint Health in November under the LifePoint name.

With the change in ownership also came a change in leadership. Lourdes CEO and President John Serle stepped down from his post Aug. 31, 2018, after the transaction between RCCH and Lourdes closed.

Lourdes, which employs nearly 1,000 people with more than 200 physicians on staff, had been part of Ascension, the nation’s largest nonprofit health system.

RCCH also bought Kennewick’s Trios Health last year and it is now part of the LifePoint family.

During Monical’s tenure in Olympia, he led facilities, security, laboratory services, environmental services, surgical services, hospitalist programs, physical therapy and imaging teams and served as the operational lead for a $20 million surgical services expansion.

“We are delighted to welcome Rob to Lourdes Health,” said Robert Wampler, interim president of LifePoint’s Western Division. “He brings the hospital a great operational track record, a dedication to delivering high quality community care, a history of rallying teams to succeed, and a commitment to community. He will be a great addition to the Lourdes team and the Tri-Cities region.”

Prior to Capital Medical Center, Monical served as CEO for McPherson Hospital in Kansas, Baum Harmon Mercy Hospital in Iowa and Culberson County Hospital in Texas.

“Rob is a great health care leader with experience working in communities across the nation,” said Chad Graves, chairman of the board at Lourdes. “We are excited to welcome him to Pasco from Olympia, and we look forward to working with him to explore new ways that we can advance our efforts to make our communities healthier.”

Monical earned his bachelor’s degree in public health, with an emphasis in health care administration, at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, and his master’s degree in health care administration at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.

Established on September 24, 1916 by the Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet, Lourdes Health has been caring for the Tri-City community for more than a century.