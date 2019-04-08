Menu

Milne plant reports ammonia leak, school closes as precaution

TCAJOB Staff|April 2019

A Prosser fruit and vegetable processor reported an ammonia leak over the weekend that prompted the temporary closure of a nearby elementary school.

Milne Fruit Products detected the leak at 6:45 a.m. April 7 in one of the plant’s tank rooms. A news release from the company said staff immediately sealed the room to contain the gas.

Milne officials said the incident was “fully resolved” by 8 p.m. April 7.

Prosser School District officials decided that night to close Keene-Riverview Elementary School the following day. The school is across the street from the Milne plant.

The elementary students went to school across town at Housel Middle School on April 8.

“Milne’s primary concern remains the public’s safety, the safety of any children in the area, as well as the safety of our own employees,” said Michael Sorenson, president and general manager, in a news release. “We immediately contacted federal and state agencies as well as local fire, police and school officials who later in the day wisely decided to move students from Keene-Riverview to Housel Middle School on Monday out of an abundance of caution.”

Milne, located at 804 Bennett Ave., activated its emergency action plan and notified appropriate federal and state agencies as well as area fire, police and school officials about the incident.

Company officials said there was no immediate release to the atmosphere until company and fire officials properly ventilated the storage facility later in the day.

“It’s unfortunate that this impacted students and teachers but it was in the best interest of everyone concerned,” Sorenson said. “Milne strives to operate the plant safely and to remain good stewards of our environment through our ongoing preventative maintenance, safety and sustainability programs.”

