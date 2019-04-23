A new restaurant delivery service option has arrived in the Tri-Cities.

Postmates has launched in more than 1,000 cities across the country, effective April 23.

Customers can order from their favorite restaurants and have their order brought to their door in minutes. The current delivery area includes Pasco, Kennewick and Richland.

Postmates joins Instacart, UberEATS and other local couriers who offer food, grocery and other pickup and delivery services in the Tri-Cities.

Postmates touts that it serves more than 70 percent of U.S. households. To celebrate its expansion, the San Francisco-based company offering discounts through the end of the month when using the app, which is available on iOS or Android. Orders also may be placed online at Postmates.com.

Customers pay no delivery fees when they subscribe to the company’s unlimited subscription service for $9.99 per month, or $7.99 per month when paid annually.

In bigger cities, Postmates also delivers groceries and other items.

Postmates, which launched in 2011, has more than 800 employees. It operates in more than 3,500 cities in 50 states and Mexico and estimates it makes five million deliveries each month.