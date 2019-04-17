Top Properties — April 2019
Top property values listed start at $500,000 and have been rounded to the nearest hundred figure. Property values are public record and can be found by visiting the county assessor’s office.
Franklin County
1319 W. Ainsworth Ave., Pasco, 7,917-square-foot commercial building. Price: $1,022,850. Buyer: Ainsworth Holdings LLC. Seller: Kenneth M. & Ann E. Bailey.
11912 Blackfoot Drive, Pasco, undeveloped land. Price: $634,907. Buyer: Gregory S. & Amy L. Moore. Seller: Hammerstrom Construction Inc.
12426 Jayleen Way, Pasco, 3,887-square-foot, single-family home. Price: $621,900. Buyer: William Everett & Michelle L. Nichols. Seller: Gale-Rew Construction.
12004 Clark Fork Road, Pasco, 0.5 acres of undeveloped land. Price: $547,400. Buyer: Christopher D. Coffman-Martin (Etux). Seller: Hammerstrom Construction Inc.
12608 Jayleen Way, Pasco, 0.53 acres of undeveloped land. Price: $664,427. Buyer: Ernest C. Graff. Seller: Gale-Rew Construction.
1103 & 1101 W. Shoshone St., Pasco, 2,282-square-foot and 11,076-square-foot multi-residential units. Price: $1,100,000. Buyer: The Chandler A. Jones Separate Property Trust. Seller: Rawlings Family Investments LLC.
4402, 4326, 4322, 4218, 4314, 4310, 4306 Goldstream Lane, Pasco. 9 lots of undeveloped land. Price: $675,000. Buyer: Pro Made Construction LLC. Seller: William & Rosa Rupp.
3603 W Court St, Pasco, 3,442-square-foot dental office/clinic. Price: $818,126. Buyer: Court St. Holdings LLC. Seller: Revocable Living Trustw Howard W. Davis.
Benton County
2920 George Washington Way, Richland, 80,000-square-foot commercial building. Price: $955,000. Buyer: Croskrey Brothers LLC. Seller: Port of Benton.
1725 Milan Lane, Richland, 1 lot of undeveloped land on 0.32 acres. Price: $676,128. Buyer: Roberto Gioiosa & Gokcen Kestor. Seller: Prodigy Homes Inc.
56007 E. Taggart PR SE, Benton City, 1 lot of undeveloped land on 5.24 acres. Price: $511,350. Buyer: Stevi L & Brenden R Ullrich. Seller: Muzzy Construction LLC.
1068 Suquamish St., Richland, 3,432-square-foot home on 0.44 acres. Price: $501,868. Buyer: Sean E.& Heather J. Stolberg. Seller: Varsity Development LLC.
4199 Rosencrans Drive, West Richland, 1 lot of undeveloped land on 2.5 acres. Price: $512,500. Buyer: Tyler & Shalyse Hukill. Seller: Ranchland Homes LLC.
1341 George Washington Way, Richland, 16,274-square-foot commercial building. Price: $740,000. Buyer: Chong W. Bak. Seller: LR Bailey Inc.
5750 , 5738, 5726, 5714 & 5702 W. Kennewick Place, 5747 & 5772 W. Albany Place, 9 N. Jefferson Place Kennewick, 8 lots. Price: $600,000. Green Plan Construction LLC. Seller: Jaya Holdings LLC.
556 Ferrara Lane, Richland, 1 lot of undeveloped land. Price: $547,000. Buyer: Marnae Collins. Seller: Don Pratt Construction Inc.
2800 Clubhouse Lane, Richland. 10 lots, 55+ acres. Price: $1,302,104. Buyer: HJBT Properties LLC. Seller: Columbia Golf Associates.
Bennett Road, Prosser. 8 lots. Price: $1,635,016. Buyer: J2 Land & Cattle LLC. Seller: Anderson Land & Livestock Inc.
2636 Quarterhorse Way, Richland, 2,180-square-foot home on 0.55 acres. Price: $627,900. Buyer: Edgar Martinen & Susan Fahey. Seller: Richard W. & Janet M. Gerlitz.
520 Wellsian Way, Richland, 11,360-square-foot commercial building. Price: $750,000. Buyer: Wellsian Way Properties LLC. Seller: Grant Land Co.
3600 W. 42nd Ave., Kennewick, 3,406-square-foot home on 0.26 acres. Price: $530,000. Buyer: Thomas P. & Wendy S. Crosier. Seller: Mark & Susan Fisher.
170 Meadow Hills Drive, Richland, 2192-square-foot home on 0.47 acres. Price: $620,000. Buyer: Dustin & Sheila Smith. Seller: Kevin V. & Elizabeth Asselin.
1120 S. Kansas Place, Kennewick, 1 lot of undeveloped land on 0.3 acres. Price: $515,000. Buyer: Robert O. & Shannon Theel. Seller: Titan Homes LLC.
2120 Legacy Lane, Richland, 1 lot of undeveloped land on 0.24 acres. Price: $528,248. Buyer: Sandra D. Haynes & Robert Demsey. Seller: Pahlisch Homes At Westcliffe Heights LLC.
110302 E. 297 PR, Kennewick, 4,333-square-foot home on 2.7 acres. Price: $625,000. Buyer: Kevin Asselin & Elizabeth Shavon. Seller: Ronald E. & Mischelle D. Morton.
5003 W. Brinkley Road, Kennewick, 6,750-square-foot commercial building on 4.4 acres. Price: $1,100,000. Buyer: Bruceco LLC. Seller: Walla Walla Farmers Co-Op.
85603 E. Wallowa Road, Kennewick, 1 lot of undeveloped land on 0.70 acres. Price: $538,575. Buyer: Shelbi G. Zigler Engle & Kirk Engle.
54801 N, Gap Road, Prosser, 1,118-square-foot home and 80 acres of farmland. Price: $1,168,000. Buyer: Golden Gate Hop Ranches Inc. Seller: Adolfo Alvarez.
2821 S. 38th Ave., West Richland, 3,251-square-foot home on 2.5 acres. Price: $550,000. Buyer: Katheryn E. Leiter & June Gideon. Seller: Arlen J. & Cindi J. Homer.
