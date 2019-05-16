Building Permits — May 2019

Building permit values have been rounded to the nearest hundred figure.

BENTON COUNTY

Benton County, 102206 E. Wiser Parkway, $859,800 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Banlin Construction.

Wyckoff Farms, 166301 Lemley Road, $2,389,200 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Construction.

Harvest Heights, 137205 Locust Grove Road, $478,700 for new commercial construction. Contractor: C&E Trenching.

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, 187300 S. 221 Highway, $85,400 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Michael Shemali, 235706 E. Legacy PRSE, $463,700 for commercial remodel. Contractor: owner.

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, undisclosed address, $1,431,600 for new commercial construction. Contractor: owner.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Layney Enterprises, 121 E. First St., Mesa, $1,726,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Stueve Construction.

Allied Potato Northwest, 3082 Glade North Road, Pasco, $28,800 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Correll’s Scale Service.

WA State Migrant Council, 281 First Ave., Mesa, $7,000 for tenant improvments. Contractor: Nimo General Construction.

Semmaterials, 3152 Selph Landing Road, Pasco, $10,400 for commercial addition. Contractor: All American Barns.

KENNEWICK

Craig Eerkes, 4810 W. Hildebrand Blvd., $1,000,000 for new commercial construction, $50,000 for HVAC and $35,000 for plumbing. Contractors: LCR Construction, Josh Bray Plumbing and Apollo Sheet Metal.

Kennewick Hospital District, 701 N. Young St., $9,000 for mechanical. Contractor: Dependable Plumbing.

Kennewick School District, 1229 W. 22nd Place, $17,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: SAC Wireless.

Benton County PUD, 1500 S. Ely St., $7,300 for HVAC. Contractor: Bruce Heating & Air.

Luxe Property Management, 10505 W. Clearwater Ave., $180,000 for tenant improvements, $19,500 for HVAC and $8,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Banlin Construction, Welch Heating & Air Conditioning and Fusion Plumbing.

Carl McCoy Heritage, 1400 W. 27th Ave., $30,100 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Robinson Construction & Remodel.

Kennewick Associates, 7303 W. Canal Drive, $9,700 for HVAC. Contractor: Bruce Heating & Air.

MJY-GSI Inc., 2811 W. Second Ave., $8,000 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Five Star Associates, 7221 W. Deschutes Ave., $5,200 for HVAC. Contractor: Dayco Heating & Air.

Baker Boyer Bank, 1149 N. Edison St., $5,800 for HVAC. Contractor: Apollo Sheet Metal.

American Tower, 2914 W. Clearwater Ave., $5,000 for an antenna. Contractor: Gardner Telecom.

S&S Kennewick, 2914 W. Clearwater Ave., $5,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Coda Construction.

GR 1, 8101 W. Grandridge Blvd., $8,000 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

FC4, 2909 S. Quillan St., $5,000 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

House of Restoration, 310 W. Kennewick Ave., $30,000 for commercial construction. Contractor: V&R Construction.

Church of Christ, 215 E. Fourth Ave., $12,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Above the Rest Roofing.

Tom Maiden, 6713 W. Clearwater Ave., $7,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: MP Construction.

Port of Kennewick, 313 E. Columbia Gardens Way, $990,300 for new commercial construction, HVAC and Plumbing. Contractors: Banlin Construction, Total Energy Management and Josh Bray Plumbing.

Faram, 117 W. Kennewick Ave., $361,000 for commercial remodel, $51,000 for HVAC and $16,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Pearce Moody Construction, Apollo Heating & Air and Columbia Basin Plumbing.

Packard & Sons Investments, 114 N. Edison St., $51,400 for a sign. Contractor: Cascade Sign & Fabrication.

Mendoza Properties, 518 W. Columbia Drive, $10,000 for a sign. Contractor: YESCO.

Ray & Sons Construction, 2615 W. Vancouver St., $60,000 for new commercial construction, $5,000 for HVAC and $5,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Lotts Better Built Homes, Chinook Heating & Air and Kohler Plumbing.

Kennewick School District, 930 W. Fourth Ave., $12,700,000 for new commercial construction, $1,400,000 for HVAC and $368,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Chervenell Construction, Total Energy Management and BNB Mechanical.

Columbia Mall Partnership, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $49,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Synergy Contracting.

Heatherstone ICG, 1114 W. 10th Ave., $241,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Walker Construction.

Washington Trust, 3250 W. Clearwater Ave., $9,500 for HVAC. Contractor: Bruce Heating & Air.

CC West Properties, 8318 W. Gage Blvd., $5,300 for HVAC. Contractor: Delta Heating & Cooling.

Kennewick School District, 409 S. Dayton St., $9,900 for demolition. Contractor: Ray Poland & Sons.

Community First Bank, 8131 W. Grandridge Blvd., $5,500 for HVAC. Contractor: Dayco Heating & Air.

PASCO

Lakeshore Investments, 1123 W. Court St., $20,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: to be determined.

Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., $34,100 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Burton Construction.

Donald Cobb, 103 N. Fourth Ave., $15,000 for a sign. Contractor: Eagle Signs.

Parr Lumber Company, 2105 N. Commercial Ave., $33,300 for commercial addition. Contractor: Romm Construction.

Shiva Financial, 110 S. Elm Ave., $13,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: to be determined.

City of Pasco, 525 N. Third Ave., $45,600 for a fire alarm system. Contractor: Johnson Controls Fire Protection.

Deanna Tom, 5506 Road 68, $26,600 for tenant improvements. Contractor: to be determined.

US West Inc, 707 W. Lewis St., $270,600 for HVAC. Contractor: 1st Air Mechanical.

Pasco School District, 9011 Burns Road, $12,767,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: to be determined.

BNSF Railway Company, 4920 N. Railroad Ave., $20,800 for HVAC. Contractor: Apollo Sheet Metal.

Port of Pasco, 3202 Swallow Ave., $6,900 for a sign. Contractor: Cascade Sign & Fabrication.

CHM Development, 2110 W. Henry St., $9,800 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Ewers Porperties, 1315 E. Saint Helens St., $8,600 for HVAC. Contractor: Jacobs & Rhodes.

RICHLAND

Boost Builds, 1100 Jadwin Ave., $845,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Chervenell Construction.

Port of Benton, 2952 George Washington Way, $170,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Brown Bear Construction.

Waltrust Properties, 1601 George Washington Way, $16,000 for HVAC. Contractor: Bruce Heating & Air.

Waltrust Properties, 585 Gage Blvd., $16,000 for HVAC. Contractor: Bruce Heating & Air.

JLW Asset Management, 2373 Jericho Road, $218,400 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Aura Homes.

Washington Securities & Investments, 2222 Keene Road, $600,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: LCR Construction.

Columbia Basin College, 940 Northgate Drive, $3,000,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: DGR Grant Construction.

Brendin Phillips, 1324 Jadwin Ave., $30,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: 509 Builders.

Bellerive Place, 140 Gage Blvd., $28,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: All City Roofing.

Port of Benton, 2102 Butler Loop, $374,600 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Hold Short.

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 1096 Goethals Drive, $396,000 for HVAC. Contractor: Apollo Sheet Metal.

Parktrail, 1333 Columbia Park Trail, $28,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: JR Swigart Co.

Lamb Weston, 2011 Saint St., $13,500 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St., $18,100 for plumbing. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

City of Richland, 530 Columbia Point Drive, $8,700 for HVAC. Contractor: Apollo Sheet Metal.

City of Richland, 710 Gage Blvd., $300,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Cliff Thorn Construction.

Energy Northwest, 3000 George Washington Way, $98,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Vincent Brothers.

River Walk Village, 404 Bradley Blvd., Suite 100, $20,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: R Peterman Construction.

Sage Corner Alliance, 660 Symons St., $27,300 for commercial reroof. Contractor: JR Swigart Co.

WEST RICHLAND

City of West Richland, 3100 Belmont Blvd., $490,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.

Shannon Doyle, 4900 Paradise Way, $5,000 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Tapteal Elementary School, 705 N. 62nd Ave., $19,000,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Fowler General Construction.