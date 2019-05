Judgments — May 2019

The state can file lawsuits against people or businesses that do not pay taxes, resulting in a judgment against property that person or business owns. Judgments are filed in Benton and Franklin Superior Court. The following is from the Franklin County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.

Adriana Flores, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed April 4.

Daniel Alvarez, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed April 4.

From the Heart Homes, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed April 1.

Barajas Auto Body, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed April 1.

Alex B. Najera, MD, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed April 1.

Mallory L. London, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed April 5.

TNL General Construction, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed April 8.

U Need Us Construction, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed April 8.

Figueroa Transport, unpaid Department of Licensing taxes, filed April 9.

Essential Planning Incorporated, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed April 10.

Pacific King Relocation, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed April 10.

Lucy Bunglick, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Rafael Rodriguez, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Alberto Rodriguez, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Armando D. Villa, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Vilma D. Monroy de Moran, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Luis F. Pablo Mendoza, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Rebecca L. Percifield, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Kehaulani Walker, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Alfonso Ojeda, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Destonee Lippel, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Norma Castaneda, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Patrick S. Stevenson, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Akhil Bali, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 15.

Faith L. Hovde, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed April 15.

Carlos Alvarez, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed April 15.

Jak Ventures, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed April 15.

D&S Concrete, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed April 15.

Mark A. Bennett, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed April 16.

Eric Villa, unpaid Department of LIcensing taxes, filed April 24.

Marisol del Campo, unpaid Department of Licensing taxes, filed April 24.

Vidal G. Guizar, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed April 25.

Alma V. Pineda, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed April 25.

Reginald D. Calhoun, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 25.

Mario J. Avina, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 25.

Porfirio L. Rodriguez, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 25.

Audel Bravo, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 25.

Antonio G. Morales, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 25.

Joseph P. Pizzarella, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 25.

Justin Souza, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed April 25.