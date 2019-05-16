Liquor Licenses — May 2019
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
BENTON COUNTY
NEW APPLICATIONS
Dan’s Market, 424 S. Gum St., Kennewick. License type: grocery store beer/wine. Application type: new.
Jade’s British Girl Treats, 1115 Grant Ave., Prosser. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: new.
Rockabilly Roasting Co., 101 W. Kennewick Ave., Suite A, Kennewick. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only’ beer/wine restaurant; off premises. Application type: added/change of class.
Whitstran Steaks & Spirits, 1427 Wine Country Road, Prosser. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge; off premises sale wine; kegs to go; catering. Application type: new.
Restaurante El Asadero, 127 Gage Blvd., Richland. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar. Application type: added/change of class.
Pick-A-Pop 8, 526 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick. License type: grocery store beer/wine. Application type: assumption.
APPROVED
Horn Rapids Golf Course, 2800 Clubhouse Lane, Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: assumption.
Col Solare Winery, 50207 Antinori Road, Benton City. License type: domestic winery >249,999 liters. Application type: change of corporate officer.
Moonshot Brewing, 8804 W. Victoria Ave., Suite 130, Kennewick. License type: microbrewery. Application type: new.
Hilton Garden Inn Kennewick, 701 N. Young St., Kennewick. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only; hotel. Application type: new.
Aquilini Brands USA, 23205 E. Limestone Road, Benton City. License type: domestic winery >249,999 liters. Application type: alcohol permits.
Domaine Magdalena, 53222 N. Sunset Road, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: alcohol permits.
Double Canyon Vineyards, 8060 Keene Road, West Richland. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: alcohol permits.
Fidelitas Wines, 51810 N. Sunset Road, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: alcohol permits.
Gamache Vintners, 505 Cabernet Court, Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: alcohol permits.
Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Road PRNE, Benton City. License type: domestic winery >249,999 liters. Application type: alcohol permits.
Hightower Cellars, 19418 E. 583 PRNE, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: alcohol permits.
Kiona Vineyards Winery, 44612 N. Sunset PRNE, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: alcohol permits.
Market Vineyards, 1950 Keene Road, Building S, Richland. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: alcohol permits.
Pizza Hut, 1902 George Washington Way, Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: added/change of class.
Terra Vinum, 56204 NE Roza Road, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: alcohol permits.
Shogun Teriyaki & Sushi, 760 Dalton St., Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant with taproom. Application type: assumption.
Goose Ridge Winery, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Benton City. License type: domestic winery >249,999 liters. Application type: alcohol permits.
Sun Market #39, 10799 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick. License type: grocery store beer/wine. Application type: new.
Lazy River Taphouse, 4033 W. Van Giesen St., Suite E, West Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver in/out of Washington. Application type: added/change of class.
CG Publichouse and Catering, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave, Suite A, Kennewick. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: added/change of class.
Wautoma Wines, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: added/change of class.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
NEW APPLICATIONS
Multiservicios Colima, 917 W. Court St., Pasco. License type: grocery store beer/wine. Application type: new.
APPROVED
Havana Café, 404 W. Lewis St., Pasco. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: new.
Pizza Hut, 1921 W. Court St., Pasco. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: added/change of class.
Southern Cross Winery, 330 Sunset View Lane, Pasco. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: new.
Latest News
E-Newsletter
Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.