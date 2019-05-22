Southridge pavilion renamed with corporate sponsorship

The Southridge Sports and Events Complex Pavilion in Kennewick has a new name, thanks to a donation from a corporate sponsor.

The city of Kennewick and Numerica Credit Union have reached an eight-year agreement valued at $680,000 that will change the 30,000-square-foot building’s name to the Numerica Pavilion.

The agreement was approved by the Kennewick City Council on May 21.

Corporate partnerships help community assets to grow and thrive, said Kennewick Parks and Recreation Director Emily Estes-Cross in a news release. This partnership will allow the city to promote upcoming special events and programs on new signs along Highway 395, making it easier for visitors to find the pavilion, which currently has no identifiable building signage, she said.

For Numerica, the name change provides an opportunity for the credit union to provide additional community engagement opportunities.

“It is important to us that we give to causes, charities and community partners who share our passion to foster well-being in the lives of our members, our neighbors, and our visitors,” said Carla Cicero, Numerica’s president and CEO, in a news release. “By supporting Kennewick Parks and Recreation and the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, we’re also supporting family entertainment, community events, economic growth and the creation of enjoyable memories that last a lifetime.”

Estes-Cross said the sponsorship will help the Southridge Sports & Events Complex continue to be one of the Tri-Cities’ greatest assets.

“Sponsorship dollars are reinvested in the complex to maintain facilities that attract a wide audience of users, and provide better communication of our events and programs to ensure that everyone in our community can take part,” she said.

The name change comes on the heels of a name change of another prominent Tri-City venue: Franklin County’s TRAC facility in Pasco. In March, HAPO Community Credit Union paid $1 million for naming rights over a 10-year period. It’s now called The HAPO Center.