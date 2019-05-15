Planet Fitness to open in Richland on George Washington Way

Richland will be home to the Tri-Cities’ third Planet Fitness gym this fall.

The new fitness center will be at 1711 George Washington Way, Suite 399, in a storefront formerly occupied by Mid-Columbia Wine and Spirits, next door to Office Depot.

The Washington Plaza development in north Richland is anchored by Safeway.

Planet Fitness recently signed a lease for 14,503 square feet with WRP Washington Plaza LLC.

Remodeling should begin at the end of May or in June, said Jason Goffard of Kiemle Hagood, who handled the transaction.

The Richland location will offer state-of-the art cardio and strength equipment, free fitness training and a Black Card Spa, which will include hydromassage beds, massage chairs and tanning beds/booths for Planet Fitness black card members.

The national chain offers two types of memberships, including its basic, no-commitment membership for $10 a month, as well as the expanded black card membership for about $22 a month which offers extra amenities, including the ability to bring a guest for free and use any of the more than 1,800 Planet Fitness gyms nationwide.

“We always strive for a non-intimidating, judgment free atmosphere where our members can feel comfortable working out at their own pace,” said Becky Zirlen, Planet Fitness spokeswoman, in an email.

Mid-Columbia Wine and Spirits closed its Richland store May 1, according to its Facebook page.

Its Kennewick store remains open at 731 N Columbia Center Blvd., which just happens to be next door to Kennewick’s Planet Fitness, which opened in 2017.

Pasco welcomed its first Planet Fitness at 5710 N. Road 68 in 2018.