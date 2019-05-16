Top Properties — May 2019
Top property values listed start at $500,000 and have been rounded to the nearest hundred figure. Property values are public record and can be found by visiting the county assessor's office.
BENTON COUNTY
4810 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, 1 acre of commercial land. Price: $550,000. Buyer: HF Pasco LLC. Seller: Craig & Marilee Eerkes.
1800 W. 51st Ave., Kennewick, 2,005-square-foot, residential home. Price: $515,000. Buyer: Joseph & Casey Horn. Seller: Garth & Rachel Everhart.
Undetermined location, Richland, 52.76 acres of commercial land. Price: $5,200,000. Buyer: Pahlish Homes at Horn Rapids. Seller: North Stone Richland.
84403 E. Tripple Vista Drive, Kennewick, 0.5 acres of undeveloped land. Price: $529,900. Buyer: Youngki & Sangwon Chung. Seller: AAA Renovation & Construction.
2915 Van Giesen St., Richland, 2,522-square-foot, residential home on 14 acres. Price: $690,000. Buyer: Damelon & Jessica Stoker. Seller: Kraig Williams.
2950 Sunshine Ridge Road, Richland, 2,413-square-foot, residential home. Price: $785,000. Buyer: Michaael & Kirstten Pratt. Seller: Mark & Sandra Questad.
2621 Quarterhorse Way, Richland, 3,970-square-foot, residential home on 0.8 acres. Price: $715,000. Buyer: Dana Carter. Seller: Celeste & Tom Nelson.
83205 E. Wallowa Road, Kennewick, 2,889-square-foot, residential home. Price: $530,000. Buyer: Conner & Kelsey Webb. Seller: Gretl J. Crawford Interiors.
6757 W. 23rd Ave., Kennewick, 2,311-square-foot, residential home. Price: $680,500. Buyer: So Yon & Reinyn Bedlington. Seller: Tegpal Atwal & Kirandeep Khangura.
28708 S. 816 PRSE, Kennewick, 2,436-square-foot, residential home on 2.97 acres. Price: $739,900. Buyer: Badger Canyon 816. Seller: Garrick & Kim Mickelsen.
1537 W. 52nd Ave., Kennewick, 1 lot of undeveloped land. Price: $580,200. Buyer: Christopher Banks & Rosa Torres. Seller: Mark Vincent Construction.
136 Andrea Lane, Richland, 3,434-square-foot, residential home. Price: $500,000. Buyer: Colin & Glynis Skowronski. Seller: Albert & Lori Peterson.
2852 Karlee Drive, Richland, 2,807-square-foot, residential home on 0.77 acres. Price: $539,900. Buyer: Rick & Amy Nixon. Seller: Troy & Shauna Allred.
214 Reata Road, Richland, 2 acres of commercial land. Price: $871,200. Buyer: Ttap Construction Services. Seller: Steven & Susan McDonald Trustees.
2676 & 2600 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, 211,454-square-foot, commercial building on 8.65 acres. Price: $4,500,000. Buyer: BWR Holdings. Seller: Columbia Center North.
321 N. Johnson St., Kennewick, 27,170-square-foot, commercial building. Price: $2,775,000. Buyer: RP Hotels. Seller: Aman Bins Investors.
8573 W. 11th Ave., Kennewick, 1 lot of undeveloped land. Price: $536,700. Buyer: Ronald Linhoff. Seller: TMT Homes NW.
99809 E. Michelle Drive, Kennewick, 2,673-square-foot, residential home on 2.19 acres. Price: $540,000. Buyer: Amy & Perry McBreairty. Seller: Juan Ochoa-Verastegui.
3702 S. Highlands Blvd., West Richland, 2,577-square-foot, residential home on 0.93 acres. Price: $562,500. Buyer: John Manterola. Seller: Kiyotsugu Hori & Michelle Wittouck-Hori.
2119 Legacy Lane, Richland, 1 lot of undeveloped land. Price: $510,000. Buyer: Ang & Yanfei Li. Seller: Pahlisch Homes at Westcliffe Heights.
26806 S. 1005 PRSE, Kennewick, 1,200-square-foot, residential home on 5 acres. Price: $510,000. Buyer: Daniel & Heather Nickolaus. Seller: Robert & Katherine Miller.
Undetermined location, Kennewick, 2,322,25 acres of agricultural land. Price: $2,505,200. Buyer: South Kennewick Investors. Seller: Kennewick Liquidating Trust.
1141 N. Edison, Kennewick, 3,577-square-foot, commercial building. Price: $621,600. Buyer: Seahurst. Seller: LIC.
1141 N. Edison St., Kennewick, 2,223-square-foot and 2,256-square-foot, commercial buildings. Price: $778,400. Buyer: Seahurst. Seller: Tyler & Noelia Haberling.
89009 Summit View Drive, Kennewick, 2,773-square-foot, residential home on 1.1 acre. Price: $1,130,000. Buyer: Olaf Kolzig & Marie Christin. Seller: Thomas & Sandy Sedlacek.
4898 S. Olson St., Kennewick, 1 lot of undeveloped land. Price: $798,900. Buyer: Wayne & Carol Miller. Seller: Ron Asmus Homes.
2611 Falcon Lane, Richland, 1 lot of undeveloped land. Price: $522,900. Buyer: David Pandzhakidze & Irina Mukhametzyanova. Seller: Prodigy Homes.
1709 Milan Lane, Richland, 1 lot of undeveloped land. Price: $588,400. Buyer: Arvid & Christine Wikstrand. Seller: P&R Construction.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
3361 Rangeview Road, 161.3 acres of agricultural land. Price: $2,908,800. Buyer: MLMG. Seller: Conner/Lee Vineyards.
6806 Bitterroot Ave., Pasco, 3,213-square-foot, residential home. Price: $530,700. Buyer: Eriberto & Maria Frias. Seller: New Tradition Homes.
12204 Blackfoot Drive, Pasco, 3,251-square-foot, residential home. Price: $637,600. Buyer: Jeremias & Jordan Garza. Seller: Hammerstrom Construction.
Undisclosed location, 120.26 acres of agricultural land. Price: $1,200,000. Buyer: Case & Amy Vandermeulen. Seller: Terra 26.
Undisclosed location, 104.2 acres of agricultural land. Price: $1,350,000. Buyer: Ryan & Krystal Theroff. Seller: Ice Land.
Undisclosed location, 218.1 acres of agricultural land. Price: $3,500,000. Buyer: Othello Blueberry. Seller: Ice Land.
6818 Bitterroot Ave., Pasco, 3,510-square-foot, residential home. Price: $599,700. Buyer: Jeremy & Elizabeth Bishop. Seller: New Tradition Homes.
7192 Columbia River Road, Pasco, 3,327-square-foot, residential home on 7.35 acres. Price: $1,350,000. Buyer: Trevor & Shelly Broetje. Seller: Louis & Margaret Field.
