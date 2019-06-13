Community Health Plan of Washington opens Pasco office

Community Health Plan of Washington has opened an office in Pasco.

The not-for-profit managed care plan’s Pasco office will provide area residents with a place to seek help finding answers to pressing Medicare and Medicaid questions.

Leanne Berge, CEO of Community Health Plan of Washington, speaks at the open house for the new Pasco office, located within the Tri-Cities Community Health office at 800 West Court St. It is part of an initiative to roll out three new regional offices across the state. (Courtesy Community Health Plan of Washington)

The agency celebrated the grand opening of its Greater Columbia regional office May 31 in Pasco.

The office is located within the Tri-Cities Community Health office at 800 W. Court St. and is part of an initiative to roll out three new regional offices across the state.

“It is critical to be an embedded part of the communities we serve,” said CEO Leanne Berge in a news release. “We want to leverage the strengths of each unique community and are excited to expand our footprint in the Greater Columbia region. We look forward to deepening our existing partnerships with local providers and community health centers and continuing to focus on delivering an integrated care model to our members.”

The new office will house employees focused on three categories of services: community liaison, care coordination and clinical quality improvement, and provider support.

The Pasco office aims to expand connections to community services to address local needs and facilitate service integration.

CHPW held an open house to celebrate the grand opening, which included a ribbon cutting and tour of the new facility.

Founded in 1992 by a network of community health centers in Washington, CHPW serves about 270,000 members through Medicaid and Medicare programs across the state. Its mission is to deliver accessible managed care services that meet the needs and improve the health of the communities.

» To learn more, go to chpw.org or find on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.