Port of Benton executive director retires

Commissioners created process to find successor, search firm will be hired

The Port of Benton’s longtime executive director has retired, effective June 1.

Scott Keller

Scott D. Keller started working at the port 30 years ago as the airport director and assistant executive director before being promoted to executive director 17 years ago.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to do, now it’s someone else’s turn,” Keller said when asked why he was retiring.

Port of Benton commissioners met June 12 to outline a process to find his successor.

Commissioners were expected to set a budget to hire a consultant to oversee a search for possible candidates, said David J. Billetdeaux, the port’s attorney. Commissioners are expected to select a search firm at a future meeting.

A job description and salary range for Keller’s position have not yet been determined, Billetdeaux said. Keller earned an annual salary of $168,429.

Because of Keller’s long tenure in the position, the port is “relearning how to do” an executive director search and “reaching out to other agencies that have done it recently,” Billetdeaux said.

“It’s going to be a process and we’re going to do everything by the book,” he said.

Diahann Howard, the port’s director of economic development/government affairs, has been appointed as interim executive director. Howard told the Journal of Business that she’s interested in the job.

Under Keller’s watch, the port’s total assets have grown from $10 million to more than $80 million. The port also was named Port of the Year in 2007 by the Washington Public Ports Association.

Since joining the port in 1989, Keller worked to improve the Richland and Prosser airports and was instrumental in bringing annual events to each airport. Under his leadership, both airports have grown, with the Richland Airport welcoming an additional 150 planes on site, according to a port news release.

Keller was selected to be the executive director when he succeeded Ben Bennett on June 1, 2002. He earned his professional port manager’s certification in 2011 from the American Association of Port Authorities.

He oversaw the establishment of Vintner’s Village and the Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center in Prosser and helped to boost the economy in Benton City with five economic development buildings.

In 2011, the port bought the Tri-Cities Enterprise Center in the Horn Rapids area and turned it into a destination brewpub hub.

Keller also has been involved in Tri-City civic activities, including serving as board of director for Visit Tri-Cities and Washington Airport Managers Association, as well as several chambers and economic development organizations.

In 2017, Scott received the Sam Volpentest Entrepreneurial Award from the Richland Rotary Club for outstanding economic development in the region.

Billetdeaux said Keller had talked about retirement for a while and wanted to spend more time with friends and family.

During his retirement, Keller can be found at his hangar at the Richland Airport, where he’s building an experimental plane, and also spending time with his two daughters, sons-in-law and soon-to-be two granddaughters, according to the port.

