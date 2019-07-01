Menu

Kennewick nonprofit acquires Tri-City pizza franchise

TCAJOB Staff|July 2019

A Kennewick nonprofit has acquired a longtime Tri-City pizza franchise to fund its mission-based organization.

Columbia Industries, a nonprofit committed to supporting and empowering individuals with disabilities and other challenges, announced the acquisition of the Tri-Cities’ Round Table Pizza restaurants on July 1.

Columbia Industries is no stranger to operating commercial enterprises, like CI Shred and CI Information Management, to help fund its nonprofit programs and employ people with employment barriers.

The acquisition of Round Table will significantly enhance Columbia Industries’ ability to provide new and diverse services to the community, according to the nonprofit.

“What could be better?” said Brian McDermott, CEO of Columbia Industries, in a statement. “Now every resident of the Tri-Cities can play an important part in supporting an expansion of Columbia Industries’ critical mission programs. And you can do it by eating great pizza and enjoying all the fun features of our Round Table restaurants. This is a perfect marriage of two long-standing and well-respected Tri-Cities businesses and one that has great potential to help those in need in our community.”

McDermott joined Columbia Industries in December 2017. He previously worked as partner in a private equity firm with a focus on operations.

The nonprofit’s move into restaurant management ties in well with the organization’s recent launch of Opportunity Kitchen, a food service vocational training program that equips people with disabilities and other employment barriers with specific skills they need to thrive in restaurant, catering and hospitality jobs, McDermott said.

Bob Rosselli, left, interim CEO of Columbia Industries, stands with the Kennewick nonprofit’s new CEO, Brian McDermott, who joined the agency on Dec. 4. The 54-year-old agency focuses on helping people with disabilities. (Courtesy Columbia Industries)
Bob Rosselli, left, former interim CEO of Columbia Industries, stands with the Kennewick nonprofit’s CEO Brian McDermott, who joined the agency on Dec. 4, 2017. The 54-year-old agency focuses on helping people with disabilities. (Courtesy Columbia Industries)

The four Tri-City Round Table locations – two in Richland, one in Kennewick and one in Pasco – were previously owned by Chuck Stack, who opened his first restaurant in Pasco more than 30 years ago.

The restaurants will continue to operate under the Round Table brand and customers can expect the same pizza, service and family-friendly atmosphere.

“Columbia Industries is the perfect home for Round Table in the Tri-Cities,” Stack said. “Both companies have been important and well-loved members of our community for a long, long time. I couldn’t be happier that our restaurants, employees and customers will now be supporting the wonderful services that Columbia Industries provides.”

Round Table Pizza was ranked No. 328 on Entrepreneur magazine’s list of top 500 franchises.

The acquisition will be finalized later this month.

