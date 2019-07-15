Menu

Gesa Credit Union adds Pasco branch

Building Tri-Cities advertising|July 2019

Gesa Credit Union’s new Pasco branch aims to provide convenient access for members in the growing Road 100 area.

The building is at 4824 Broadmoor Blvd., at the corner of Chapel Hill Boulevard.

The single-story building features a full-service branch, along with two suites with about 2,000 square feet apiece that are available for lease.

The branch was completed June 21.

The general contractor was Banlin Construction of Kennewick.

The architect was Dromos Architecture of Wenatchee.

For more information on leasing the available offices, call Kirt Shaffer of the Tippett Company at 509-545-3355.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue
Young Professional Application

Latest News

Third Tri-City STCU branch to open in Pasco

Beleaguered entrepreneur details assets, debts

Franklin County fastest growing in state, with Benton County close behind

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit shutters doors in Tri-Cities

New taco restaurant under construction in Richland

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town

More than 150 people gathered along the Columbia’s scenic Hanford Reach for a daylong event to celebrate the late Russell Jim, a tribal leader, and to demand a thorough cleanup of the Hanford nuclear site on June 14. Jim dedicated his life to giving Native American tribes a voice in nuclear waste cleanup decisions at the Hanford. People from across the Pacific Northwest, including Yakama Nation elected officials, tribal government staff and citizens attended the event to listen to speakers, see shuttered nuclear reactors on boat tours and learn about cultural resources on guided hikes. The first annual Hanford Journey was co-sponsored by Yakama Nation Environmental Restoration and Waste Management program and the nonprofit Columbia Riverkeeper, whose mission is to protect and restore the water quality of the Columbia River and all life connected to it, from the headwaters to the Pacific Ocean. (Courtesy Kiliii Yüyan)

Calendar

Karaoke at Lee’s Pasco

July 19 @ 9:00 pm - July 20 @ 1:00 am

Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon

July 20 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Prosser Art Walk & Wine Gala

July 20 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Share This