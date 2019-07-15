Gesa Credit Union adds Pasco branch

Gesa Credit Union’s new Pasco branch aims to provide convenient access for members in the growing Road 100 area.

The building is at 4824 Broadmoor Blvd., at the corner of Chapel Hill Boulevard.

The single-story building features a full-service branch, along with two suites with about 2,000 square feet apiece that are available for lease.

The branch was completed June 21.

The general contractor was Banlin Construction of Kennewick.

The architect was Dromos Architecture of Wenatchee.

For more information on leasing the available offices, call Kirt Shaffer of the Tippett Company at 509-545-3355.