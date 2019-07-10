Kennewick nonprofit acquires Tri-City bottled water company

Columbia Industries, a nonprofit committed to supporting and empowering individuals with disabilities and other challenges, announced the acquisition of the Tri-Cities’ Paradise Bottled Water Company on July 10. It follows the acquisition of the Tri-Cities’ Round Table Pizza restaurants on July 1.

The acquisition of Paradise Bottled Water Company along with previously announced Round Table will significantly enhance Columbia Industries’ ability to provide new and diverse services to the community, according to the nonprofit.

“After a long and detailed planning process, Columbia Industries has embarked on a bold and impactful plan to significantly grow its mission services,” said Brian McDermott, CEO of Columbia Industries. “In planning for this sizeable mission expansion, we recognized a need to add more financial strength and resources in order to sustain the growth we have envisioned.”

Paradise Bottled Water Company is currently owned by a father and son team, Rick and Jordan Hays.

“It was imperative for our customers and employees that we sell to an organization that had similar ‘family business’ atmosphere and values, and one that was also active in our community,” said Jordan Hays, General Manager of Paradise Bottled Water. “We found this in Columbia Industries and knew right away that this was the perfect fit. “

The acquisition will be finalized later this month.