New pediatric dental and orthodontic clinic built on Duportail

The owners of a pediatric dental and orthodontic clinic have built a new office in the growing Southridge area in Richland.

The building owner, In Slide Out LLC, is owned by the owners of Smile Surfers Kids Dentistry and Tri-City Orthodontics. These clinics occupy the two upper floor suites of the 19,280-square-foot building at 3200 Duportail St., next door to the DQ Grill & Chill. They opened for business there in mid-June.

Smile Surfers Kids Dentistry is owned by David N. Hamilton and James F. Collette.

The late Chris Parkinson was part of the original group that formed In Slide Out.

He and his partner David Butler were owners of Parkinson + Butler Orthodontics in Richland, and were in the process of merging their clinic with Tri-City Orthodontics at the time of his death on Dec. 8, 2018.

The clinic has since completed the merger with Tri-City Orthodontics and is now owned by Butler and Jon Collette.

The building also features six 1,200-square-foot suites on the lower floor.

Both floors have drive-up parking. Access to the upper floor is on the back side of the building.

Suites 101 and 102 have been leased by Columbia Point Vision. The building has fiber optic internet access to all suites.

The remaining four lower floor suites are available to retailers or offices.

The building owners opted not to include a grease trap in their drainage system so it can not accommodate most restaurants, though delis and other food vendors who do not cook on site could be potential tenants.

Lease space is $27 per square foot and may include some combination of free lease period and/or tenant improvement allowances. To inquire about leasing, call Butler at 503-753-2387.

The total cost of the project, including land, building and tenant improvements is about $5.3 million. It is located on 1.6 acres.

W McKay Construction of Kennewick was the general contractor and is overseeing tenant improvements.

Terence L. Thornhill Architect of Pasco designed the building.