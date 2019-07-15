Menu

Industrial spaces built at West Pasco Commercial Suites

Building Tri-Cities advertising|July 2019

New flexible industrial spaces are available for lease at West Pasco Commercial Suites.

The two new buildings on 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd. in Pasco each feature 10,500 square feet of space, which can be turned into 1,500-square-foot sections. 

The buildings feature overhead doors, glass storefronts and 20-foot ceilings with ample parking, as well as a shared dock pit for loading and unloading. 

The suites are located near Road 84 with Interstate 182 frontage.

Shop space is $8.75 per square foot and finished space (office, retail, showroom) is $17  per square foot. All rates are plus triple net.

The project was completed in May.

The building owner is Yesmar Properties LLC, owned by John and D’Ann Ramsey of Pasco, who also own Broadmoor RV.

W McKay Construction of Kennewick was the general contractor.

Wave Design Group of Kennewick was the architect.

Rob Ellsworth of SVN | Retter & Company can be reached about leasing at 509-430-2378 or Rob@RobEllsworth.com.

