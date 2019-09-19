Menu

Pasco chamber issues alert about misleading calls

TCAJOB Staff|September 2019

The Pasco Chamber of Commerce is cautioning Tri-City area businesses to be alert about an out-of-state company making misleading sales calls on its behalf.

CGI Communications, a Rochester, New York-based communications company, allegedly has been saying it is calling on behalf of Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins and the Pasco Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release from the chamber.

The chamber said it does not endorse CGI’s company videos.

“The Pasco Chamber encourages businesses to not engage with CGI’s aggressive sales tactics for their subpar overpriced product. We have not given permission to CGI to use our likeness and name and have requested CGI to cease their practices in the past. We are exploring our legal options to end their misleading tactics. Please for the sake of your hard-earned dollars, don’t answer their sales calls,” the release said.


UW offering free business training program in Pasco

