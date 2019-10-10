Holiday Bazaars 2019

Several area groups and churches are offering bazaars around the Tri-Cities:

Saturday, Oct. 12

Highlands Middle School Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick. Free brownies to the first 100 shoppers.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Kennewick Harvest Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Admission: $3 per person or $5 per couple.

Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kennewick Pasco Moose Lodge, 2617 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Contact: 509-547-3421.

Holly Daze Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. Gift items, crafts, decorations, baked goods and raffles. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits supported by United Methodist Women.

Friday, Oct. 25

Kennewick Valley Grange Fall Bazaar: noon to 6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Handmade items. Food available for purchase. Free admission.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Burbank Grange Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Burbank Grange, 44 N. Fourth Ave., Burbank. Handmade items. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase.

Kennewick Valley Grange Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Handcrafted items. Food available for purchase. Free admission.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Highway Church of God Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Highway Church of God, 2715 W. Seventh Ave., Kennewick.

Maya Angelou Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maya Angelou Elementary, 6001 N. Road 84, Pasco. More than 70 vendors selling handmade items. Admission: $2, children 12 and under are free.

Friday, Nov. 8

West Highlands Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Highlands United Methodist Church, 17 S. Union St., Kennewick. Handcrafted art and food vendors.

Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the HAPO Center (formerly TRAC), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. More than 150 artists and crafters. Admission costs $7 and is good all weekend. Children 12 and under are free. Contact: custershows.com.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the HAPO Center (formerly TRAC), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. More than 150 artists and crafters. Admission costs $7 and is good all weekend. Children 12 and under are free. Contact: custershows.com.

West Highlands Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Highlands United Methodist Church, 17 S. Union St., Kennewick. Handcrafted art and food vendors.

Richland Senior Association Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Drive, Richland. Free admission.

Winter Extravaganza: noon to 5 p.m., Columbia Basin Racquet Club, 1776 Terminal Drive, Richland.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the HAPO Center (formerly TRAC), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. More than 150 artists and crafters. Admission costs $7 and is good all weekend. Children 12 and under are free. Contact: custershows.com.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Make a Difference Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities, 10611 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. Craft vendors, lunch options and more. Free admission.

Affinity at Southridge annual Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Affinity at Southridge, 5207 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick. Handmade crafts. Contact: 509-222-1212.

Jason Lee Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jason Lee Elementary, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland. More than 50 craft and food vendors. Non-perishable, canned food donation collection for the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Free admission.

Lewis and Clark Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Elementary, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland.

American Legion’s Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary 115, 908 Dale St., Benton City. Food, drinks and gifts. Free admission.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Royal Columbian’s annual Craft fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Royal Columbian Senior Living Community, 5615 W. Umatilla Ave., Kennewick. Handcrafted items. Free admission. Contact: 509-783-1628

Saturday, Nov. 30

Columbia Valley Grange annual Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange #938, 6300 W. Court St., Pasco. Handcrafted goods only. Lunch available for purchase.

Friday, Dec. 6

Home for the Holidays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., The HAPO Center (formerly TRAC), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Free admission.

Vibe Music Holiday Bazaar: noon to 5 p.m., Vibe Music and Performing Arts Center, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Suite 110-B, Kennewick. Kids activities, food, craft and direct sales vendors. Donation wrap station benefiting Vibe Music kids. Free admission.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Badger Mountain Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Badger Mountain Elementary School, 1515 Elementary St., Richland. More than 100 vendors. Admission is $3, kids under 12 are free with paid adult. Bring a coat for the kid’s coat drive and receive $1 off admission.

Alliance Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Richland Alliance Church, 1400 Sanford Ave., Richland. More than 30 vendors, silent auction, baked potato bar, baked goods and refreshments. Free admission.

Vibe Music Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vibe Music and Performing Arts Center, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Suite 110-B, Kennewick. Kids activities, food, craft and direct sales vendors. Donation wrap station benefiting Vibe Music kids. Free admission.

Home for the Holidays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The HAPO Center (formerly TRAC), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Free admission.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Home for the Holidays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., The HAPO Center (formerly TRAC), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Free admission.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Wear Love Winter Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Proceeds benefit local youth.

To be included on this list, email ads@tcjournal.biz with details about your bazaar, including time, date, place and cost.