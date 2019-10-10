Holiday Bazaars 2019
Several area groups and churches are offering bazaars around the Tri-Cities:
Saturday, Oct. 12
Highlands Middle School Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick. Free brownies to the first 100 shoppers.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Kennewick Harvest Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Admission: $3 per person or $5 per couple.
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kennewick Pasco Moose Lodge, 2617 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Contact: 509-547-3421.
Holly Daze Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. Gift items, crafts, decorations, baked goods and raffles. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits supported by United Methodist Women.
Friday, Oct. 25
Kennewick Valley Grange Fall Bazaar: noon to 6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Handmade items. Food available for purchase. Free admission.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Burbank Grange Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Burbank Grange, 44 N. Fourth Ave., Burbank. Handmade items. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase.
Kennewick Valley Grange Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Handcrafted items. Food available for purchase. Free admission.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Highway Church of God Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Highway Church of God, 2715 W. Seventh Ave., Kennewick.
Maya Angelou Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maya Angelou Elementary, 6001 N. Road 84, Pasco. More than 70 vendors selling handmade items. Admission: $2, children 12 and under are free.
Friday, Nov. 8
West Highlands Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Highlands United Methodist Church, 17 S. Union St., Kennewick. Handcrafted art and food vendors.
Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the HAPO Center (formerly TRAC), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. More than 150 artists and crafters. Admission costs $7 and is good all weekend. Children 12 and under are free. Contact: custershows.com.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the HAPO Center (formerly TRAC), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. More than 150 artists and crafters. Admission costs $7 and is good all weekend. Children 12 and under are free. Contact: custershows.com.
West Highlands Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Highlands United Methodist Church, 17 S. Union St., Kennewick. Handcrafted art and food vendors.
Richland Senior Association Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Drive, Richland. Free admission.
Winter Extravaganza: noon to 5 p.m., Columbia Basin Racquet Club, 1776 Terminal Drive, Richland.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the HAPO Center (formerly TRAC), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. More than 150 artists and crafters. Admission costs $7 and is good all weekend. Children 12 and under are free. Contact: custershows.com.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Make a Difference Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities, 10611 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. Craft vendors, lunch options and more. Free admission.
Affinity at Southridge annual Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Affinity at Southridge, 5207 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick. Handmade crafts. Contact: 509-222-1212.
Jason Lee Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jason Lee Elementary, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland. More than 50 craft and food vendors. Non-perishable, canned food donation collection for the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Free admission.
Lewis and Clark Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Elementary, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
American Legion’s Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary 115, 908 Dale St., Benton City. Food, drinks and gifts. Free admission.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Royal Columbian’s annual Craft fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Royal Columbian Senior Living Community, 5615 W. Umatilla Ave., Kennewick. Handcrafted items. Free admission. Contact: 509-783-1628
Saturday, Nov. 30
Columbia Valley Grange annual Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange #938, 6300 W. Court St., Pasco. Handcrafted goods only. Lunch available for purchase.
Friday, Dec. 6
Home for the Holidays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., The HAPO Center (formerly TRAC), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Free admission.
Vibe Music Holiday Bazaar: noon to 5 p.m., Vibe Music and Performing Arts Center, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Suite 110-B, Kennewick. Kids activities, food, craft and direct sales vendors. Donation wrap station benefiting Vibe Music kids. Free admission.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Badger Mountain Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Badger Mountain Elementary School, 1515 Elementary St., Richland. More than 100 vendors. Admission is $3, kids under 12 are free with paid adult. Bring a coat for the kid’s coat drive and receive $1 off admission.
Alliance Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Richland Alliance Church, 1400 Sanford Ave., Richland. More than 30 vendors, silent auction, baked potato bar, baked goods and refreshments. Free admission.
Vibe Music Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vibe Music and Performing Arts Center, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Suite 110-B, Kennewick. Kids activities, food, craft and direct sales vendors. Donation wrap station benefiting Vibe Music kids. Free admission.
Home for the Holidays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The HAPO Center (formerly TRAC), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Free admission.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Home for the Holidays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., The HAPO Center (formerly TRAC), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Free admission.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Wear Love Winter Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Proceeds benefit local youth.
