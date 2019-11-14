Marijuana Licenses — November 2019
Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
BENTON COUNTY
NEW APPLICATIONS
Akule Street, 2000 E. Straightbank Road, Suite C, Kennewick. License type: marijuana producer tier 2; marijuana processor. Application type: change of location.
APPROVED
Sunnyside Northwest, 41305 N. Griffin Road, Grandview. License type: marijuana producer tier 3. Application type: added fees.
Nexus, 47305 S. 2066 PRSE, Suite A, Kennewick. License type: marijuana producer tier 3. Application type: added fees.
