Q & A with Michael J. Bradshaw

General Manager/Executive Vice President of Benton Rural Electric Association

Michael Bradshaw

Number of employees you oversee: 72

Brief background about your electric cooperative:

Benton REA is a not-for-profit, electric cooperative that has been providing the people of Benton, Yakima and Lewis counties with high-quality, reliable service since 1937. Our structure of being owned and controlled by the members we serve ensures that we remain focused on providing cost effective and reliable electric service along with other member-driven services.

These member-driven services include extensive energy-efficiency and renewable energy programs, vocational and academic scholarships, the Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., and classes to educate members on general computer skills and our programs.

Our member-driven services are highlighted by PowerNET, which provides internet, IT consulting and PC repair services. PowerNET was created because our members identified and asked Benton REA to help fill a need. We provide individuals, businesses and even school districts with solutions to their internet and IT needs.

Benton REA also offers extensive economic development programs. The co-op has partnered with local agencies to recruit new businesses or help current businesses expand, resulting in hundreds of new jobs to our area.

Benton REA is proud of its member-focused approach, and our members say they like it too. For three straight years, Benton REA received an American Customer Satisfaction Index rating that ranks in the top 4 percent of the nation for electric cooperatives. And we bring this same collaborative and member focused approach to the state Legislature. For more information about Benton REA and its latest positions on issues facing the Legislature, please visit bentonrea.org.

How did you land your current role? How long have you been in it?

I was hired at Benton REA in 1989 as the manager of finance, then worked under various titles for Benton REA over the years while always being willing to learn new things and volunteering for tough assignments and projects. I was appointed to the general manager position in January of 2016.

What is the biggest challenge or challenges facing utilities today?

Delivering the message about the importance of our way of life in the Pacific Northwest being highly dependent upon the dams in the Columbia and Snake rivers. The reliable and affordable hydropower that is generated by the dams is carbon-free and is critical for providing backup power to wind and solar generation for when the wind doesn’t blow and when the sun doesn’t shine. The hydropower associated with dams also has “energy storage” capability by virtue of the water pools behind the dams, and the dams also provide necessary flood controls along the lengths of the rivers.

What’s the most common question you get from your members?

Many Benton REA members ask me to explain capital credits. It isn’t common for most electric utilities to give money back to their consumers. But Benton REA consumers are also owners, and capital credits are the way that Benton REA returns net margins back to the member-owners. It’s one of the benefits of being a member-owner of an electric cooperative.

If you had a magic wand, what would you change about your industry?

I would eliminate and/or simplify any rules, regulations, and/or state and federal laws that don’t make economic or environmental sense and that unfairly burden the electric utility industry.

What goals do you have for the coming year?

I am going to work closely with Benton REA’s wholesale power supplier, the Bonneville Power Administration, in their endeavor to be more responsive to new potential large industrial, manufacturing and commercial entities with regard to electric service capabilities and electrical capacity information. My goal is to encourage economic development growth within the Benton REA service territory and the Tri-City area.

What’s the best tip you can share to save energy this winter?

Visit the Energy Savings section of the bentonrea.org website for electric energy savings ideas, and consider signing up for our conservation class on Jan. 16 at our West Richland office.

What is one characteristic that you believe every leader should possess?

Humility.

What advice would you give someone going into a leadership position for the first time?

Don’t sweat the little things. Let the little things go and only worry about the big issues. Let others participate in the big decisions as much as possible and whenever possible.

Who are your role models or mentors? Explain why.

My parents were my primary role models because of their honesty and perseverance when it came time to handle tough situations. My mentors were all of the general managers that I worked for over the years in the electric utility industry. I learned many things from all of them about working with people.

How do you keep your employees motivated?

I involve them in the decision-making process whenever possible, and I trust them.

How did you decide to pursue the career that you are working in today?

When I graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1981 I wanted to be in an industry that would provide a stable career environment, that would be interesting and challenging, and that would involve providing a product or service that would be essential and important to people as they go about their daily lives. I found that career in the electric utility industry.

How do you measure success in your workplace?

One metric that I pay close attention to regarding system reliability is the percentage of time that the Benton REA electric distribution system is operational and providing electricity, and in most years Benton REA’s system is available at least 99.97 percent of the time. We work hard at Benton REA to keep power outages to a minimum.

What do you consider your leadership style to be?

Collaborative, with my personal attention applied as needed on high-priority issues. Leading by example, and being accessible in order to help people, is also important.

How do you manage your time?

Focus on the top priorities, delegate as much as possible, and let people do their jobs.

How do you balance work and family life?

I try not to work on weekends or holidays, unless absolutely necessary.

What do you like to do when you are not at work?

I like to go to various concerts and music venues with my wife. Blues music is my favorite. And I like to watch my amazingly athletic grandson play high school basketball or baseball.

Best tip to relieve stress?

Take a walk.

What’s your favorite website? Favorite book?

It sounds kind of corny, but one of my most used websites is dictionary.com. I like to make sure that I spell and use words correctly! One of my favorite books is “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor E. Frankl.

Do you have a personal mantra, phrase or quote you like to use?

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”