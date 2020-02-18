Washington prepared to battle coronavirus

Washington is preparing to battle with coronavirus, the emerging health threat that originated in China.

The state Health Department is the lead. It announced on Feb. 4 that it stands ready to isolate and quarantine travelers from China, working with partners to implement federal measures announced in January to control the spread.

The World Health Organization declared a state of emergency for the novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV.

The illness is concentrated in China but has spread to the U.S. There were 12 confirmed cases in the U.S. and one in Washington state in early February. Elsewhere, officials have been responding to false reports.

As of Feb. 11, there were 43,100 confirmed cases worldwide, with most in China. The illness claimed 1,017 lives in China and one outside.

In Washington state, the outbreak means heightened awareness and scrutiny for air travelers arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from China, particularly from Hubei, the center of the breakout.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are screening travelers from China. Ill passengers will be isolated, evaluated and if needed, hospitalized.

The state also created a command center to respond to the outbreak by elevating the Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray to Level One, putting it on full-activation status to respond to the virus.

The operations center includes a Joint Information Center, where representatives from public health and medical services, agricultural and natural resources work together.

The World Health Organization recommends these steps to reduce exposure:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a flexed elbow or tissue. Discard soiled tissues immediately and wash hands.

• Keep a distance of at least three feet from other people, particularly those who are coughing, sneezing and have a fever.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Seek medical help if experiencing a fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Tell your doctor if you’ve traveled in an area where the virus has been reported.

• Avoid consumption of raw or undercooked animal products.

Track the virus’ status at who.int and doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.