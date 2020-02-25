Meet the Kennewick Man and Woman of the Year

Two of Kennewick’s fiercest advocates have been named the city’s Man and Woman of the Year for 2019.

Rick Corson, retired Benton County coroner and a dedicated volunteer, was named Kennewick Man of the Year.

Marie Mosley, Kennewick city manager known as much for her volunteerism as for her public role, was named Kennewick Woman of the Year.

Corson and Mosley were honored at the annual Kennewick Man and Woman of the Year banquet awards Feb. 24 at the Three Rivers Convention Center.

The awards are given annually by Soroptimist International of Kennewick-Pasco and the Kennewick Past Men of the Year Club to residents who have served the citizens of Kennewick.

Corson’s volunteer credits are almost too numerous to list.

Through Kennewick Kiwanis children’s program, he established and coordinated the Ignite Mentoring Program and has dedicated many hours to supporting vulnerable youth.

Corson created the football program at Kennewick’s Amistad Elementary, using it as a platform to educate children about the ideals of teamwork, fitness and hard work.

“My friend Rick’s selfless devotion to the youth of this area is awe-inspiring and the indelible impact he has had as a role model and mentor has touched so many children’s lives providing positive lasting results,” Tim Doyle wrote on the nomination, with an assist from Vel Wright.

In addition to serving as a leader in Kiwanis, he is active in his church and has led several initiatives to support the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, including the Men’s Club, the HAPO Golf Classic and Run for Ribbons.

Corson supported the community throughout his professional life as well.

He began his career in 1971 with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, rising in time to be undersheriff. He formed his own agribusiness, then joined Columbia Basin College, where he worked as a mental health specialist.

He later served a term as Benton County Coroner before retiring in 2010.

Corson and his wife Shanna are grandparents to nine and great-grandparents to three.

Marie Mosley is a Tri-City native who was named Kennewick city manager in 2011.

She is in effect the city’s chief executive officer, overseeing the day-to-day challenge of providing police, fire, planning, development, parks, utilities and hundreds of other services to the city of 80,000 residents.

She has spent nearly 37 years in the public sector, where she promotes the concept that municipal government plans an integral role in shaping communities.

The nomination, written by Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg and retired Councilman Paul Parish, noted that her first act as city manager was to lead development of the city’s motto, “Leading the Way.”

“Marie has always approached her public service role with it being a privilege to serve our friends, families, neighbors, visitors, partners and businesses. She also inspires the citywide team to serve with the same attitude of appreciation,” Hohenberg and Parish wrote.

Mosley served on the board of United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties, including chairing the board in 2014 and 2015.

Some of the organizations where she has taken leadership positions include Hanford Communities, the Joint Coliseum Advisory Board, the Tri–Cities Cancer Center Cancer Crushing program, the Tri-City Development Council, the Tri-City Metro Drug Tax Force board, Benton County Emergency Services, the Bicounty Police Information Network, the Trios Foundation board, South Hills Church and the Washington City/County Management Association board.

Mosley and her husband John live in west Kennewick and have several grandchildren.