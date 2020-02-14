Richland Commercial Project

Vatos Locos LLC has completed a $1.5 million commercial project with room to expand in north Richland.

The project at 2670 First St. includes three buildings, one with office and shop, and other buildings for sandblasting and storage.

Columbia Industrial Coatings and Paintmaster Services Inc. are leasing space. 

The site includes land for future expansion. 

Matt Fredrickson of DGR Grant Construction of Richland oversaw the project. 

Joe Hampton of MMEC Architecture of Kennewick was the designer. 

