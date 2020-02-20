Spokane-based Wenspok Resources LLC, owner and operator of Wendy’s restaurants in the Northwest, closed a Kennewick outlet on Feb. 15 as it prepares to debut its newest location on Road 68 in Pasco.

The closure of the Wendy’s at 3115 W. Clearwater Ave. comes shortly after the 2,419–square-foot restaurant with drive-thru was sold.

S Square One paid $800,000 for the site, according to Benton County property records. Whitten Properties was the seller.

Employees of the closed business were offered positions at other Wendy’s restaurants in the area, including the new Pasco outlet.

The new restaurant opens Feb. 28 at 5706 Road 68, with grand opening festivities set for March 7.

Wenspok operates 53 Wendy’s locations.

“The Tri-Cities community has always been a supportive community and as it continues to grow and evolve, we want to make sure we are meeting the community’s needs,” said Jenn Robson, vice president of business operations. “It’s great to see the development in this area and have the opportunity to be a part of it.”

The newest Wendy’s boasts a 58-seat dining room, Wi-Fi bar, fireplace, kiosk ordering and a patio.