Yakima Federal Savings & Loan built a $2.2 million branch in Richland’s Queensgate area.

The 4,025-square-foot building is the bank’s first new building in 18 years and will replace existing Richland office at Swift Boulevard and Jadwin Avenue when it formally opens for business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Feb. 18. 

The new building features a modern exterior with steel panels, stone facing and wood accents. It has a metal roof and energy efficient windows that maximize natural light. 

The new bank includes ample parking, drive-thru teller service and an ATM. 

Yakima Federal operates 10 locations with a presence in Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and Prosser.

It bought the 1.6-acre property in March 2018 from the Kennewick Irrigation District for nearly $900,000.

Banlin Construction of Kennewick was the general contractor. 

BORArchitecture of Yakima designed the building. 

Brutzman Office Solutions of Richland provided interior furnishings.

