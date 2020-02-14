Yakima Federal Savings & Loan
Yakima Federal Savings & Loan built a $2.2 million branch in Richland’s Queensgate area.
The 4,025-square-foot building is the bank’s first new building in 18 years and will replace existing Richland office at Swift Boulevard and Jadwin Avenue when it formally opens for business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Feb. 18.
The new building features a modern exterior with steel panels, stone facing and wood accents. It has a metal roof and energy efficient windows that maximize natural light.
The new bank includes ample parking, drive-thru teller service and an ATM.
Yakima Federal operates 10 locations with a presence in Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and Prosser.
It bought the 1.6-acre property in March 2018 from the Kennewick Irrigation District for nearly $900,000.
Banlin Construction of Kennewick was the general contractor.
BORArchitecture of Yakima designed the building.
Brutzman Office Solutions of Richland provided interior furnishings.
