Governor halts construction during coronavirus stay-home order

All construction in Washington, including both residential and commercial, was ordered to be shut down at midnight March 25 after Gov. Jay Inslee’s office clarified that it is nonessential.

Inslee’s Stay Home Stay Healthy order initially seemed to suggest construction was essential. New guidance issued two days later clarified that it is not, with the exception of emergency repairs to homes.

Construction will remain halted until at least April 8 as part of the order to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

The Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities notified members of the new guidance March 25, noting that the lone exception to the shutdown is emergency residential repairs. The order could be extended.

Jeff Losey, president of the HBA, had previously said homebuilders hoped Washington would follow California, which exempted homebuilding from its stay-home order, considering it an essential activity.

Businesses are authorized to secure their job sites and equipment.

It’s too early to anticipate how the COVID-19 crisis will affect homebuilding, one of the region’s most robust industries, Losey said on March 20, three days before the Stay Home Stay Healthy order.

That was the end of the first of six weeks of mandatory school closures.

As of March 25, Washington had reported 2,580 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 132 deaths. There have been 10 confirmed cases in Benton County and two deaths. Franklin County has had seven confirmed cases. The state figures do not apparently reflect updates from the Benton-Franklin Health District, which reports four Tri-City deaths.

Expecting a banner year

Tri-City homebuilders had anticipated a busy year, building on the record-setting 1,655 single-family permits issued by local building agencies in 2019. A booming economy and robust employment kept demand high.

Building activity started on a strong note.

Through Feb. 29, local agencies approved nearly $176 million in construction activity, nearly $70 million more than the same period in 2019, according to HBA statistics.

Collectively, local cities and counties approved 246 single-family homes in the first two months of the year, compared to 162 in 2019, and 161 in 2018.

March figures were not available but it’s clear efforts to contain coronavirus will disrupt the industry.

Just how long remains to be seen. However, homebuilding is driven by jobs, access to capital and of course, access to building materials, many of them sourced from China.

Everything is being disrupted, Losey said.

Building departments

Prior to the stay-home order, homebuilders with active local projects were adapting to protective measures adopted by local cities and counties, which issue building permits and conduct inspections to ensure work is up to code.

Government offices are closed to the public, but inspectors remained on the job, connecting with builders by phone and email.

Benton County adopted the most aggressive posture. It requires everyone to clear a building site before an inspector will visit. It has also halted inspections of all occupied buildings, meaning interior remodels, repairs and the like are not currently being inspected.

Franklin County and the cities of Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland were booking visits by phone and email.

Continued demand depends on how long businesses remain closed and how quickly jobs are reestablished.

“We have to have people with jobs who still have them,” he said.

The Washington Employment Security Department reported 14,154 new unemployment claims the week of March 8-14, a 116 percent increase. Numbers released Thursday for the week of March 15-21 showed 133,464 new claims, an 843 percent increase.

ESD has said it would hire 100 additional workers to respond to a deluge of new claims.

The federal Labor Department reported March 26 that a record 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits.