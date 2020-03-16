The Mid-Columbia’s food truck industry is growing up—and speaking up.

With the start of the 2020 spring food truck season just around the corner,

the newly-formed Southeastern Washington Food Truck Association gives voice to

the roughly 100 or so food carts authorized to serve the public in Benton and Franklin

counties.

Led by Andrew Chilton, owner of Doggie Style Gourmet, and Ron Swanby of

Swampy’s BBQ Sauce & Eatery, both based chiefly in Kennewick, the group

began meeting in 2019 to boost representation they felt was missing from the

Washington State Food Truck Association, which tends to focus on westside

issues.

It had planned to make its public debut with its first-ever Food Truck

Showcase on March 21. The event was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

For $20, participants can sample items from the catering menus of the area’s best-known food trucks. Participating vendors include Boricua’s, Doggie Style Gourmet, Fast and Curryous, Fresh Out the Box, Kona Ice, Nena’s European Desserts, Ninja Bistro and Swampy’s BBQ Sauce & Eatery.

Swanby said food truck vendors wanted a showcase for catering, the

lesser-known side of the mobile food business. It’s a common sideline for truck

operators but requires a whole separate level of planning and marketing.

Caterers submit distinct menus to the Benton-Franklin Health District food

safety team for review. The demands of a special event don’t always overlap

with day-to-day customers for trucks, said Swanby, whose barbecue truck is

based at Columbia Gardens most of the time.

“When we go to a wedding, we’re not sitting there making barbecue

sandwiches,” he said.

Swanby said the association wants to serve operators from Walla Walla to

Moses Lake and everywhere in between. It will launch a website offering

education and planning services and plans to serve as the voice of the local

industry.

There is significant overlap with the statewide association, which advocates

for streamlined permitting and lower event fees.

The local association will press event operators to reduce or eliminate

fees, typically $250 to $350 per event. Swanby said the added cost makes it

impossible for most trucks to make a profit working events without boosting prices. That risks alienating regulars.

He cited local efforts to organize a food truck rally in Pasco, which

included charging the food trucks a fee to work the event.